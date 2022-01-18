DETROIT, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SUBTA, the Subscription Trade Association serving the direct-to-consumer subscription space, announced the second round of SubSummit 2022 speakers and details for its Hosted Buyer Program, a popular incentive and networking opportunity that facilitates one-on-one meetings between merchants and suppliers to foster growth, discuss services, and more. Applicants who qualify will earn a free in-person SubSummit 2022 ticket. The world's largest DTC subscription conference will once again bring together thought leaders, merchants, suppliers, and industry experts on June 1-3 in Orlando, Fla. who will provide attendees with new insights, fresh perspectives and long-lasting connections.
"What started as an event with 170 attendees and 15 speakers in 2017 has since grown exponentially with us now having close to 1,000 attendees and more than 70 speakers," said Chris George, co-founder and chairman of SUBTA. "This conference provides subscription entrepreneurs from all walks of life with the tools, the support, and the knowledge to succeed in this industry. I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to accomplish so far and thrilled about the impact SubSummit 2022 will have on this year's attendees."
Speakers presenting at SubSummit 2022 include:
Anthony Napolitano - Owner, Triple C Consulting
Jacob Brown - Executive Vice President, Element5 Digital
Kimberly Lewis - CEO and Co-Founder, CurlMix, Inc.
Lindsey Palmer - Founder and Publicist, Palmer Public Inc.
Luke Maroney - President, Lucky Box Club
The Hosted Buyer Program is a highly effective networking opportunity that builds relationships between merchants and suppliers through personal, one-on-one appointments with meaningful conversations about how to grow and meet business objectives. As part of this beneficial program, merchants can receive up to $500 for airfare and hotel and attend SubSummit for free when they commit to meetings with approved suppliers. Suppliers are encouraged to join by becoming a sponsor of the program. Supplier benefits include six guaranteed in-person meetings, eight minutes each, and one free in-person event ticket. To apply for the Hosted Buyer Program, visit SubSummit.com/hosted-buyer-program.
"SubSummit is a great opportunity for the subscription community to grow together. I'm excited to be speaking in Orlando this year, encouraging entrepreneurs and subscription business owners to unlock their full potential with the right mindset," said Jacob Brown, executive vice president of Element5 Digital.
For more information on SUBTA, visit SUBTA.com. Tickets to SubSummit are now available and can be purchased at SubSummit.com/get-tickets. To become a sponsor, visit SubSummit.com/becoming-a-sponsor. For questions or comments, email letstalk@subta.com.
About SUBTA
The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) is the first and only trade association serving the subscription commerce economy. SUBTA offers expert resources and support for the ever-growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and dedicated teams that are eager to scale their businesses and catalyze the subscription industry. Based in Troy, Mich., SUBTA's mission is to provide a comprehensive and reputable library of news, knowledge, and resources. For more information, including industry research and upcoming events, visit SUBTA.com.
