DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 6th Annual SubSummit Conference, presented by SUBTA, will take place in Dallas on September 21-23. The announcement was made by SUBTA President and Co-Founder Paul Chambers.
After being a virtual only conference because of the pandemic, SUBTA is bringing the conference back in a big way with both virtual and in-person events, as attendees can pick an option most comfortable for them. The in-person option will be taking place at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, located in the heart of Downtown Dallas and the online option will be coordinated on the organization's website, SUBTA.com. Please note that SUBTA is committed to ensuring a safe environment for its attendees and will follow current state health guidelines on capacity limits, sanitization and socially distanced activities.
The annual SubSummit Conference is the first and largest conference devoted exclusively to those who work in or alongside the subscription commerce industry. Attendees of this conference range from startups to established companies in the industry.
This year's event will feature more than 70+ speakers discussing industry trends, best practices, scalable business models, marketing, corporate responsibility, profitability and other business growth subjects.
The initial featured speaker lineup for the 2021 SubSummit include:
● Simran Dua, CEO, My Subscription Addiction
● Tien Tzou, Founder & CEO, Zuora
● Alba Mertira, CMO, Hone Health
● Alex Chahin, Sr. Director of Product Marketing, him & hers
● Nik Sharma, CEO, Sharma Brands
● Jamie Levy, Head of Merchant Engagement, Shopify
● And many more
"We are looking forward to being back in-person and gathering many of the leaders of the subscription industry at SubSummit this year. The event has grown into the hub for connecting with industry leaders through networking, workshops, panel discussions, and more," said Paul Chambers, co-founder and CEO of SUBTA. "This conference allows attendees to connect, gain deeper insight into current trends and recognize the innovative leaders of our field as we all continue to shape the future of the subscription industry together."
SubSummit 2021 will again feature the organization's annual Cube Awards, the largest award ceremony for the subscription industry. The ceremony will be held on the second night of the conference, September 22nd. The 2021 CUBE Awards will honor businesses that demonstrate the best of the subscription industry. A panel of judges will decide the winners for a total of 14 awards, including Best Pet Subscription, Best Kids Subscription, the Social Good Award; and more.
In addition, the five finalists of our annual SubSummit Pitch Competition will pitch a group of industry-related judges for a chance to win a $20,000 prize package, including $10,000 in cash plus $10,000 in expertise and resources. Those finalists include:
For more information, to register and purchase tickets, visit the http://www.SubSummit.com.
About SUBTA
The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) is the first and only trade association serving the subscription commerce economy. SUBTA offers expert resources and support for the ever-growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and dedicated teams that are eager to scale their businesses and catalyze the subscription industry. Based in Troy, Michigan, SUBTA's mission is to be the leading voice for the global subscription industry. For more information, including industry research and upcoming events, visit SUBTA.com.
Media Contact
Jason Brown, PublicCity PR, 248-663-6166, JBrown@PublicCityPR.net
SOURCE SUBTA