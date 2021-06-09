ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO of ExQ®, a patented digital curriculum designed to empower educators to teach Executive Function skills, is thrilled to announce participation in the 2021 Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Annual Summer Conference as an official Business Associate, Exhibitor and Thought Leader Speaker.
The GSBA Annual Summer Conference is the premier annual event for Georgia public schools and educational leaders. Attracting more than 1,800 elected school board members and school superintendent attendees, the GSBA Annual Summer Conference brings together education leaders to network and learn about the latest developments in education. Keynote speakers include Governor Brian Kemp; Brandon Fleming (Author, Founder and CEO of the Harvard Diversity Project), Honorable Richard Woods (State School Superintendent Georgia), Valerie Wilson (Executive Director, GSBA), Dr. Bill Daggett (Founder Successful Practices Network and International Center for Leadership in Education), and the 2021 GSBA Youth Advisory Council. The GSBA Conference provides unparalleled opportunities to connect with educational change makers, experience new resources and gain new skills.
This year's GSBA Conference theme is reVision, reImagine, reInvent K-12 Public Education. ExQ values the enormous impact educators have made on students every day, especially during these challenging times of pandemic, virtual classrooms, hybrid learning and the trauma many students are experiencing related COVID-19. ExQ will be sharing stories throughout the conference about helping teachers, students, and parents begin to understand how to build resilience and develop a growth mindset to achieve their own personal goals even in times of crisis, through foundational learning in Executive Function and Social-Emotional skills.
In addition to the Business Associate partnership, ExQ will be hosting a Virtual Booth experience as an official Exhibitor, sharing information about Executive Function teaching methodologies, the value and importance of implementing Executive Function curriculum, sharing ExQ demos and videos, introducing an exclusive ExQ Pilot Program for qualifying Middle and High Schools, and providing demonstrations of the innovative new online curriculum, ExQ® for School.
A highlight of the event, ExQ will host a Thought Leadership Presentation on Friday, June 11th, 3:15 PM EDT: Leading with Executive Function. Executive Function thought-leader, award-winning speech-language pathologist, TEDx speaker, celebrated community leader, and the founder and CEO of ExQ®, Sucheta Kamath, will offer attendees a sneak-peak at an upcoming episode of her Full PreFrontal® podcast. During this episode, Sucheta interviews special guest, Dr. Ethan Kross, one of the world's leading experts on controlling the conscious mind, and an award-winning professor at the University of Michigan and the Ross School of Business. They will discuss Dr. Kross' new book, Chatter, and its link to Executive Function in our lives and practical strategies for learning and teaching how to harness this universal inner voice to help us achieve our goals. Listen and learn about the "Voice in Our Head, Why it Matters, and How to Harness It" for our students and ourselves!
Based on 25 years of hands-on experience in partnering with schools, Sucheta Kamath shares, "I'm excited to partner with our Georgia school districts to empower our students with the skills they need to thrive, not only in our schools, but in life. By teaming up to teach our students Executive Function skills, our kids will learn strategies for becoming resilient, engaged, collaborative thinkers, contributors and caring citizens. Together, we can help all of our students become advocates for their own educational journey and enable them with the equitable strategies they need to develop a lifelong passion for learning."
About ExQ®: Rooted in more than 25 years of cognitive neuroscience and Executive Function training expertise, ExQ® is a cloud-based patented system designed to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching students to learn how to learn. Learn more about implementing Executive Function curriculum with ExQ® for School at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Campbell, BRANDfit Consulting, 7703153088, lisa@brandfitconsulting.com
SOURCE ExQ