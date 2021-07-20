CHICAGO , July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudrania Fund Services (Sudrania) is pleased to announce the expansion of its global leadership team, bringing its global headcount to over 600 experienced team members.
George Shinn, Kimberley Vercoe, Abhishek Sharma, Justin Kam, Ashish Malhotra, Kavita Bansal and Sushil Jain will contribute their deep industry experience to improve new service offerings and overall value for fund managers. With these new appointments, Sudrania is focused on ensuring maximum success in Fund Administration.
"These new team members share our strategic vision to drive technology innovations. This is a rare opportunity to change an industry for the better. With all the experience and perspectives our new team members bring, we are confident in achieving our next level of growth by continuing to develop our technology roadmap to meet the needs of managers and their investors," says Nilesh Sudrania, Founder & CEO of Sudrania Fund Services Corp.
George Shinn, Senior Vice President: Over 23 years of experience in the alternative investments space in research, portfolio management, and distribution. He has worked with institutional investors in the U.S. and abroad to structure and manage single and multi-manager funds. He is series 3 and series 63 licensed.
Kimberley Vercoe, Vice President – Fund Administration: 25+ years of experience in finance, auditing, taxation, compliance, regulatory reporting, fund operation and business development with futures brokerage firms, managed futures funds, exchanges, and banks. Kimberley is a CPA and has MBA and FINRA Series 3 certifications.
Abhishek Sharma, Corporate Counsel: 15+ years of experience, background in financial technology with expertise in the banking & financial service platforms, software licensing, blockchain & cloud services, data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory compliance. Abhishek is a California-licensed attorney and holds a Master of Laws from U.C. Berkeley.
Justin Kam, Compliance Officer: 20+ years of combined experience in legal and compliance. Previously, he worked with a national compliance consulting firm and had a private practice providing legal services to investment advisers and other financial professionals. Justin has a B.S. in Finance from Penn State University and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University - Shepard Broad College of Law.
Kavita Bansal, Vice President – Operations: 17+ years of experience in the Financial Services industry. She has worked with global organizations to support Custody & Securities and Fund Accounting functions. She is skilled in the Service Delivery, Transitions, Operations Risk Management and Relationship Management. Kavita is also a Chartered Accountant.
Ashish Malhotra, Vice President – Operations: More than 17 years of experience in Fund Administration, Treasury, Product Control and Valuation. He has held leadership roles in large Investment Banks and Asset Management companies. Ashish has CA and CFA certifications.
Sushil Jain, Vice President – Operations: 15+ years of diverse experience in the Financial Services industry. He has worked with global organizations to support the hedge fund accounting, private equity accounting, Loan operations and other related areas. He is a Chartered Accountant and MBA (Finance).
"The operational needs of investment managers are constantly evolving, as asset classes emerge, and investor demands increase. This transformation will require professionals who understand how to help these managers focus on generating alpha while providing the reporting and transparency required," added Nitin Somani, co-Founder of Sudrania Fund Services Corp.
About Sudrania Fund Services
Sudrania Fund Services is a global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless platform, an award-winning, full-scale cloud-based, fund administration application which integrates portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting, to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless Suite can process high-frequency trading volumes to deliver daily NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, private equity funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania's operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 600 staff across its eight offices globally. Sudrania has been nominated/shortlisted in many industry awards for its services and technology. Recently, Sudrania has been shortlisted in the upcoming HFM U.S. Services Awards for Best Administrator in the category of Emerging Managers, Reporting/Regulatory Services and Technology.
