DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thursday evening, executives, supporters, and heroes came together for the 10th Annual Denver Evening of Tribute benefiting the Navy SEAL Foundation at Modern Aviation. The event raised over $1,000,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation's mission to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families.
The Navy SEAL Foundation presented Sue and Harvey Allon, CEO, Braddock Financial, with the prestigious Patriot Award. This award is presented to an individual or organization that has contributed greatly to our nation and who has demonstrated and upheld the same values epitomized by the Navy SEAL community.
"Throughout the years, Sue and I have had the honor and pleasure to meet and get to know many members of the SEAL community and the people at the Foundation. They are real people who are capable of extraordinary acts," said Harvey. "Many SEALs who began their careers around 9-11 are now retiring after twenty years of service that comprised constant rotations into combat zones or training. As we try to imagine what a transition out of that career must encompass, we can be grateful that the Navy SEAL Foundation is there to assist at every level."
Vice Admiral Joseph D. Kernan, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, (SEAL), USN., RET. delivered the evening's keynote speech.
"Our adversaries care little of the past events, or our values, just about current and future opportunities to undermine our great republic. They operate lawlessly and elusively in expansive physical and virtual domains," said Kernan. "But you can be assured, there is no complacency within the Naval Special Warfare community, but rather an unyielding willingness to face multiple and diverse threats – that willingness matched near-equally by the leadership of our nation to call upon our force to cope with the most daring and challenging missions."
Jacqueline and Kenneth Brody served as the Admiral Presenting Sponsors for the Tribute event. Mary and Thomas Bagley served as the Tribute event Co-Chairs. Sue and Harvey Allon, CEO of Braddock Financial, and Larry A. Mizel, Chairman, MDC/Richmond and American Homes Foundation, served as Vice-Chairs.
Jonah Cave, Investment Partners, and Matt Flavin, CEO Concord Energy, served as the Denver Evening of Tribute Host Committee Co-Chairs alongside Host Committee members: Justin Bliffen* CEO Brigade Energy, Jesse Clay* CEO Renegade Building Services, Mike Corbett* Investment Consultant Innovest Portfolio Solutions, Robert M. Dannenberg President Quint Advisors, Michael Dauro* SVP Operations Alliant Insurance Services, Cindy Dietz Marsh Gold Star Mother of Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Jr., Darren Fisk, Eric Frohardt*, Matt Grosjean Managing Partner Centennial Gun Club, DeForest A. Hamilton III Director Colorado Springs Field Office Boeing Defense Space & Security, Roger Hutson President/CEO HRM Resources II LLC, Matt Joblon BMC Investments, Troy Malesky* Associate Broker Makers Commercial, Eric Marshall President C2 Integrations, RDML (Ret.) Scott Moore* Advisor Navy SEAL Foundation, Jody Newton Masterworks LLC, Malachi O'Neill, David Preedy* Rocky Mountain UDT SEAL Association, Dan Resnick Owner The Goddard School Ward Road, Jim Sullivan CEO Sullivan Companies. [* - SEAL Veteran]
The evening kicked off with a special exhibition jump from the Patriot Parachute Team, conducted by five former Navy SEALs. During the evening program RADM Kerry Metz (SEAL), USN, RET. led a moving Toast to the Fallen.
Next year's Denver Evening of Tribute is scheduled to take place on August 4, 2022.
About The Navy SEAL Foundation
The Navy SEAL Foundation is dedicated to providing immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. Established in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive set of over 30 essential programs for SEALs, SWCCs, veterans, and their families. We stand at the forefront of crucial care and support for this unique community. We are there to help keep our warriors strong, healthy, and in the fight. We are there to help them transition to successful careers in the civilian sector. We are there to help their families every step of the way. And under the tragic circumstances that a member of NSW does not come home, we are there to assist as well.
The Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community is the most elite fighting force in the world. Composed of SEALs and SWCCs (Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen) and support personnel, NSW operates with deliberate stealth beyond the reach of conventional forces, conducting strategic reconnaissance, direct action hostage rescue, and many other specialized mission sets. They have always been the true tip of the spear, with an unparalleled legacy of service that goes back to the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) of WWII.
Since the attacks of 9/11, the demand for these warriors has reached unprecedented heights. Never before has so much been asked of so few, from so many, for so long. SEALs have executed some of the highest risk, no-fail operations in history. A few have been publicized, but the vast majority remain unknown to the public. Through these clandestine missions, NSW continues to sacrifice for our nation, maintaining their global presence and remaining at the ready. They are on the front line, right now, and always.
Like the community it serves, the Foundation is a solid, high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded NSF a 4-star rating since 2011 and a perfect score of "100" since 2016 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. This places NSF in the top 0.7% of all charities (over 9,000) nationwide. Ninety-four cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our programs or is retained for future mission use. We are one of the most highly rated nonprofits in the country.
The Navy SEAL Foundation is a non-federal entity. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status. To learn more, visit http://www.navySEALfoundation.org or contact us at 757-744-5326 or info@navySEALfoundation.org.
