CHESAPEAKE, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sumitomo Drive Technologies will begin constructing a new plant in the Nuevo León region of Mexico -- just outside of Monterrey. The company first arrived in Nuevo León in 1993 with the SM Cyclo de México division, later installing plants in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Queretaro.
Sumitomo will now invest in this expansion project and expects to conclude its construction during the first quarter of 2022. This new 15,000 sq. m plant will be built in the Pocket Park Oriente of GP Desarrollos in Nuevo León and will generate more than 100 direct jobs for the local community.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Jim Solomon, CEO of Sumitomo's North and South American Operations, commented, "We are very excited by the steps we have taken in Mexico, and this new facility will play a strategic role in Sumitomo's growth. This expansion is a sign of the commitment we have to invest in our growing operations in Mexico."
Mr. Solomon went on to elaborate, "When we first arrived here, our plant was located in a small location closer to the city center. We had to move to various facilities as we grew, but we don't want to move anymore. This new construction will be our new permanent home in Juárez."
Sumitomo Drive Technologies is a leading manufacturer of power transmission and control products, including gearmotors and industrial gearboxes. It is a trusted source of quality products and innovative solutions for a wide variety of applications with leading global brands.
