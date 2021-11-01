NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sally Ali, an accomplished leadership advisor, organization consultant and executive coach, joins Charlotte-based leadership advisory firm, Summit Leadership Partners, as its new Principal Consultant in the tri-state area.
Ms. Ali brings nearly two decades of experience in developing C-Suite, executive teams, emerging leaders, and entrepreneurs and will be advising Summit's clients and partners based in New York. She has worked with top leaders across a wide range of industries and brings an exceptional set of capabilities in executive assessment, coaching, talent strategy, inclusive leadership, and organization culture.
"I am thrilled to share that we continue to rapidly expand our business, services and our talented team at Summit," said Dan Hawkins, Founder and CEO, Summit Leadership Partners. "Sally is an exceptional addition due to her proven success in assessing and scaling top executives. Her experience in strategic talent management and passion to develop diverse leaders aligns with our core company values in progressing inclusive leadership."
Prior to joining Summit Leadership Partners, Sally was an independent leadership consultant and advisor serving a myriad of industries and clients. Before becoming a consultant, Sally was the Global Chief Talent Officer & a Global Executive Committee member of DDB, where she successfully developed, implemented, and managed the network's talent strategies worldwide. Building off her DEI expertise, she also successfully designed and became the principal lead for The 3% Movement's MEN initiative, a signature program that empowers and guides male allies in technology and advertising industries as they move to the forefront of creating a culture of creativity and inclusion.
"I am excited to learn and work alongside Summit's expert team and help Summit advance diverse leadership and inclusive cultures with our clients," said Ms. Ali. "Summit has a winning business model, fun culture and great people. It is a perfect match for my talents and aspirations."
Ms. Ali holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Change Management from Milano, The New School for Management and Urban Policy in New York and received her bachelor's degree at the City University of New York - Queens College where she majored in Psychology and Minored in Student Services and Counseling. Sally holds a certificate in executive and leadership coaching from the City University of New York - Baruch College, Zicklin School of Business & iCoach NY, an ICF accredited program.
She is passionate about infertility and the effects it has on women and couples in the workplace and beyond and, in her free time, offers pro-bono coaching to support individuals through this difficult, unrecognized, and often cost-prohibitive journey.
About Summit Leadership Partners, LLC
Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on strategically scaling business through talent and organization assessment, coaching, executive team effectiveness, leadership development and organization performance improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. In 2020 and 2021, Summit was in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, ranked #5 on Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed in the top 10 in Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. Summit Leadership Partners is located in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
