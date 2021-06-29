HARRISBURG, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, announced their continued expansion by welcoming "LG" (Thulasidharan Lakshminarayanan Govindaswamy) as their first Chief Revenue Officer.
LG joins STG most recently from FIS where he served as a go-to-market executive representing digital banking. LG's career has been centered around the financial services industry, supporting tier one commercial banks, leading and delivering technology solutions in TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), and helping grow a successful sales culture in a successful fintech (Zenmonics).
"LG is a tremendous talent, and has gotten to know the community banking industry well over the past several years," said Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "LG will add horsepower to our team as we look to broaden the services we provide to community institutions across the United States. His leadership, energy, and business acumen will be a perfect fit to our growing firm," said Ben.
STG, whose investors include the American Bankers Association, is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their datacenters and processes through public cloud solutions. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their effort to modernize their delivery of banking services.
