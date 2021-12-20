HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Tinsley will serve as Head of the Lenders Cooperative SBA 7a and 504 LSP Services Platform. David has over 20 years of experience in the banking industry that spans across different credit verticals in the banking industry with most of his time spent in SBA related products and processes.
Prior to joining Lenders Cooperative, David spent 8 years with Regions Bank in Birmingham, Alabama, where he served in various senior leadership roles across the entire SBA Division – Underwriting, Fulfilment and Funding. Prior to Regions, David spent time at Wells Fargo in Commercial Credit Underwriting. David started his career in Public Accounting at the Pearce Bevill CPA Firm.
Dayton Tabor joins as VP on the Lenders Cooperative Credit Underwriting Team and has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry having spent time in a leadership role in both Commercial Credit Underwriting and the SBA 7a and 504 Underwriting and Product workflow.
Prior to joining Lenders Cooperative, Dayton worked with the Southern Development Council CDC where we served as the Chief Credit Officer. As Chief Credit Officer at the CDC, Dayton managed a team that included Underwriting, Loan Packaging and Loan Processing. Prior to the time spent at the CDC, Dayton spent several years at Regions Bank where he worked in their Commercial Underwriting group. Dayton also spent time at Regions Bank in the role of SBA Loan Processor with focus on both SBA 7a and 504.
"We are very excited about David and Dayton joining the STG's Lenders Cooperative Team," said Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "We are currently working with Community and Regional Financial Institutions across the country - responding to the challenges they face with the growth in our services team supporting outsourced Commercial Underwriting, SBA LSP Services, Compliance and Operations. We continue to believe the automation we deliver through our Lenders Cooperative LOS Platform needs to be combined with subject matter expertise delivered through services to truly be accretive for our Partners. This is another step to help our Bank partners impact the bottom line of their organizations – going far beyond just providing technology."
STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize their delivery of banking services.
