HARRISBURG, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Clair Finkenbinder as Director of Technology Sales.
Clair Finkenbinder joins STG after most recently serving as EVP Chief Information Officer & Director of Operations for Centric Bank. Mr. Finkenbinder has a deep history of identifying solutions to address real business challenges, with recently demonstrated wins on the executive team at Centric driving the core conversion to Jack Henry Silverlake, rollout of nCino's Commercial LOS solution, and orchestrated a 3 year data center modernization strategy. Prior to joining Centric Bank Mr. Finkenbinder was the Systems Engineering Director for the Mid Market East Division for Dell EMC Corporation for 11 years, where he led a team of technology sales managers and professionals. Before his departure from Dell, Mr. Finkenbinder was identified as one of Dells Most Trusted Leaders for four consecutive years.
Mr. Finkenbinder will be responsible for STG's Technology Services sales and marketing teams. Clair and his team are focused on supporting STG's existing relationships and expanding into new markets.
A veteran with the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Finkenbinder served for six years with the Cryptographic Telecommunications Operations Center for the National Security Agency. During his service in the Air Force, he was recognized as a BMT Honor Graduate, AFTT Honor Graduate, received the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the National Defense Medal, and the USAF Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Finkenbinder is a graduate of the Air Force Technical Training School as a Data Communications Specialist, and Anne Arundel Community College in Information Systems Management, and holds numerous certifications in the technology arena.
STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping security minded commercial customers, community banks and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize their delivery of services.
