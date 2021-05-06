TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William D. Anderson
300,656,760
99.5%
1,607,826
0.5%
Deepak Chopra
299,336,011
99.0%
2,928,575
1.0%
Dean A. Connor
301,650,555
99.8%
614,031
0.2%
Stephanie L. Coyles
280,851,926
92.9%
21,412,660
7.1%
Martin J. G. Glynn
300,449,905
99.4%
1,814,681
0.6%
Ashok K. Gupta
301,128,618
99.6%
1,135,968
0.4%
M. Marianne Harris
299,740,025
99.2%
2,524,561
0.8%
David H. Y. Ho
301,310,121
99.7%
954,465
0.3%
James M. Peck
300,578,487
99.4%
1,686,099
0.6%
Scott F. Powers
276,903,814
91.6%
25,360,772
8.4%
Kevin D. Strain
301,051,149
99.6%
1,213,437
0.4%
Barbara G. Stymiest
301,381,617
99.7%
882,969
0.3%
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
Media Relations Contact:
Irene Poon
Manager, Corporate Communications
T. 416-988-0542
Investor Relations Contact:
Yaniv Bitton
Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T. 416-979-6496
investor_relations@sunlife.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-announces-election-of-directors-301286038.html
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.