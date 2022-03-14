KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Realty, a leading Vacation Rental Management (VRM) company operating in the Outer Banks of NC, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Hurd has joined the company's rental management team as its Rental Operations Director. Jennifer brings over 30 years of vacation rentals experience to her new role at Sun, including a previous 14-year career with the company. Jennifer began with Sun originally working in the Duck rental office, before leading the largest office in Kill Devil Hills as Rental Manager. Before leaving the company, she helped open Sun's Corolla office, growing the company's reach up into the northern Outer Banks market. After the start-up of a new rental management company, and leading that program for the past 18 years, Jennifer is now back at Sun Realty to assist with owner success, office and team development, and to lead revenue management and performance objectives.
"I'm so pleased Jennifer is rejoining us in this capacity," states Janice Farr, Senior Vice President of Property Management at Sun Realty. "Her experience and sharp skills will translate well in her new role at Sun."
Jennifer is based in Sun Realty's Kill Devil Hills office and can be reached at (252) 441-4402.
