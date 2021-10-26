SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021
  • Net income of $4.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million over Q3 2020
  • Diluted EPS of $0.34, an increase of 30.8% over Q3 2020
  • New originations1 during the quarter (excluding PPP) of $32.6 million
  • QTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $2.0 million2
  • YTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $56.9 million or 8.10%
  • QTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $56.2 million or 4.9%
  • YTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $167.5 million or 16.18%
  • Return on average tangible assets of 1.27%
  • Return on average tangible equity of 12.74%
  • Efficiency ratio of 53.20%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.50%

_______________________________

1

Includes unfunded commitments

2.

Includes a decline of approximately $6.0 million in a borrower LOC exclusively to fund PPP loans

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.3 million compared to $4.5 million for the linked quarter and $3.2 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily due to merger expenses of $389,000 before tax or $348,000 after tax. The increase over the third quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $12.8 million versus $12.5 million for the linked quarter and increased from $11.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily a result of an increase in the loan yield from 4.80% in the linked quarter to 4.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense declined to $484,000 as compared to $490,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 16 basis points (bps) from 17 bps last quarter.  In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $220,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 9 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $878,000 in the third quarter versus $764,000 in the linked quarter and $449,000 in the third quarter of 2020.  

Net interest Margin (NIM) declined slightly to 3.72% compared to 3.82% for the linked quarter and increased as compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2020. NIM improved over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in the cost of funds by 9 basis points. Yield on loans improved to 4.95% in Q3 from 4.80% for the linked quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by 7.1% or $452,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately $1.2 million. The increase over the linked quarter was primarily a result of merger expenses of $389,000.  The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of increased employee expenses. We continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 53.20% in Q3 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.82% and 1.96% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2021 increased to $1.42 billion as compared to $1.37 billion for the linked quarter.  The increase was $44.2 million or 3.22% as a result of an increase in total federal funds sold and were funded by an increase in deposits. 

Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at September 30, 2021 were $1.20 billion, an increase of $56.2 million or 4.90% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year to date by $167.5 million or 16.18%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Brokered deposits at September 30, 2021 were $30.0 million

Total loans (excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 were $759.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million over the linked quarter and $56.9 million or 8.10% year to date. The increase over the linked quarter includes a reduction of approximately $6.0 million in a line of credit provided to a local partner CDFI specifically and exclusively for the funding of PPP loans.

Total PPP loans were $61.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $111.3 million at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality 

Non-performing assets decreased to $4.5 million or 0.31% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.35% at June 30, 2021.

Based on our standard analysis of portfolio trends and considerations for stabilizing economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined to 1.34% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2021. 

At the end of the third quarter all loans that were previously in our payment deferral program have resumed scheduled payments.

Per the table below, both classified accrual and classified nonaccrual loan balances declined through the quarter. Total classified loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, declined to 1.60%.  The percentage including PPP loans slightly increased to 1.48% due to the reduction in PPP loans in the third quarter.



Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Total Classified Loans (a)

$12,189,182

$12,533,580

$12,928,632

$14,370,053

Classified - Accrual Loans

$7,730,350

$7,864,816

$9,176,720

$10,111,838

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$4,458,832

$4,668,764

$3,751,912

$4,258,215

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.48%

1.44%

1.58%

1.78%

Total Classified / Total Loans

(excluding PPP)

1.60%

1.65%

1.84%

2.12%



(a)   Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At September 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.91 with common shares issued of 12,251,000 as of the same date.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties.  Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank













Statements of Financial Condition













(Unaudited)

















September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020

ASSETS













Cash and Due from Banks



$               21,931,450



$               15,578,565



$               44,079,328

Federal Funds Sold



134,380,000



41,425,000



44,895,000

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



156,311,450



57,003,565



88,974,328















Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)



373,683,522



379,724,228



326,352,206

Loans:













   Total Loans



820,909,341



868,818,328



809,529,778

   Allowance for Loan Losses



(8,502,685)



(8,502,239)



(8,259,802)

NET LOANS



812,406,656



860,316,089



801,269,976















Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost



5,366,684



5,366,684



5,862,141

Premises and Equipment



5,846,699



5,990,719



6,318,134

Other Real Estate Owned



-



-



129,644

Bank Owned Life Insurance



8,894,306



8,835,996



8,665,725

Goodwill



38,989,566



38,989,566



38,989,566

Core Deposit Intangible



2,099,076



2,232,796



2,687,236

Accrued Interest and Other Assets



12,561,061



13,524,738



11,119,069





$           1,416,159,020



$           1,371,984,381



$           1,290,368,025















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits:













   Noninterest-bearing Demand



$             535,404,805



$             528,012,539



$             463,293,142

   Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts



605,771,974



552,252,423



514,649,377

   Time Deposits - Retail



61,911,688



66,582,888



72,677,647

   Time Deposits - Wholesale



30,000,000



45,000,000



-

TOTAL DEPOSITS



1,233,088,467



1,191,847,850



1,050,620,166

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities



8,283,875



7,621,556



7,586,690

Other Borrowings



-



-



68,559,008

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,241,372,342



1,199,469,406



1,126,765,864















Shareholders' Equity:













   Common Stock - No par value



118,210,416



118,199,166



118,088,766

   Additional Paid-in Capital



3,885,288



3,741,305



3,331,027

   Retained Earnings



46,920,609



42,624,814



32,843,797

   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net 













      Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS



5,770,365



7,949,690



9,338,571

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



174,786,678



172,514,975



163,602,161





$           1,416,159,020



$           1,371,984,381



$           1,290,368,025

 

Suncrest Bank













Statements of Income (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended































September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020

INTEREST INCOME













   Interest and Fees on Loans



$       10,593,539



$       10,334,296



$         9,621,006

   Interest on Investment Securities



2,176,940



2,184,839



1,620,278

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other



30,752



13,995



39,284

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



12,801,231



12,533,130



11,280,568















INTEREST EXPENSE













   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts



384,204



397,994



451,276

   Interest on Time Deposits - Retail



90,719



80,198



191,864

   Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale



8,989



11,342



-

   Interest on Other Borrowings



-



-



60,757

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE



483,912



489,534



703,897















NET INTEREST INCOME



12,317,319



12,043,596



10,576,671















Provision for Loan Losses



-



-



1,000,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER













PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES



12,317,319



12,043,596



9,576,671















NONINTEREST INCOME













   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income



484,266



438,819



407,018

   Gain on Sale of Loans



-



28,273



-





484,266



467,092



407,018















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













   Salaries and Employee Benefits



3,576,488



3,536,175



3,148,861

   Occupancy Expenses



593,456



591,437



587,021

   Other Expenses



2,640,644



2,231,227



1,895,345





6,810,588



6,358,839



5,631,227

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



5,990,997



6,151,849



4,352,462

Income Taxes



1,695,200



1,664,600



1,144,000

NET INCOME



$          4,295,797



$          4,487,249



$          3,208,462

 

Suncrest Bank









Statements of Income (Unaudited)









For the Nine Months Ended























September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020

INTEREST INCOME









   Interest and Fees on Loans



$            30,395,689



$       27,975,918

   Interest on Investment Securities



6,407,199



4,439,179

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other



59,767



333,081

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



36,862,655



32,748,178











INTEREST EXPENSE









   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts



1,180,719



1,851,301

   Interest on Time Deposits - Retail



274,875



650,650

   Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale



30,278



-

   Interest on Other Borrowings



5,302



97,680

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE



1,491,174



2,599,631











NET INTEREST INCOME



35,371,481



30,148,547











Provision for Loan Losses



-



3,300,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER









PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES



35,371,481



26,848,547











NONINTEREST INCOME









   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income



1,385,881



1,177,288

   Gain on Sale of Loans



28,273



-





1,414,154



1,177,288











NONINTEREST EXPENSE









   Salaries and Employee Benefits



10,479,590



9,100,782

   Occupancy Expenses



1,769,297



1,745,487

   Other Expenses



6,902,598



5,694,756





19,151,485



16,541,025

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



17,634,150



11,484,810

Income Taxes



4,846,500



2,702,600

NET INCOME



$             12,787,650



$          8,782,210

 

Suncrest Bank













Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)

















September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020

For the three months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)



1.23%



1.33%



0.99%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)



1.27%



1.37%



1.03%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)



9.77%



10.65%



7.84%

Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)



12.74%



14.10%



10.52%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets



1.96%



1.89%



1.74%

Efficiency Ratio



53.20%



50.83%



51.27%

Burden Ratio



1.82%



1.75%



1.62%

Net Interest Margin



3.72%



3.82%



3.47%

Cost of Funds



0.16%



0.17%



0.25%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)



$               0.35



$                 0.37



$               0.26

Diluted EPS



$               0.34



$                 0.36



$               0.26



















September 30,



September 30,









2021



2020





For the nine months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)



1.27%



1.00%





Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)



1.31%



1.04%





Return on Average Equity(ROAE)



9.97%



7.42%





Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)



13.13%



10.09%





Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets



1.90%



1.89%





Efficiency Ratio



52.06%



52.80%





Burden Ratio



1.76%



1.75%





Net Interest Margin



3.74%



3.70%





Cost of Funds



0.17%



0.35%





Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)



$               1.04



$                 0.71





Diluted EPS



$               1.02



$                 0.70

































(1)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be

considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













 

Suncrest Bank













Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)































September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020

At Period End:













Loans to Deposits



66.57%



72.90%



77.05%

Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)



70.27%



73.64%



76.22%

Non-Performing Assets to Assets



0.31%



0.35%



0.34%

Outstanding Shares



12,251,000



12,249,500



12,235,500

Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)



$                   10.91



$                   10.72



$                     9.96

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)



$                   10.44



$                   10.07



$                     9.20

Book Value Per Share



$                   14.27



$                   14.08



$                   13.37





























Regulatory Capital Ratios













Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)



9.50%



9.45%



9.50%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.73%



13.86%



13.72%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.73%



13.86%



13.72%

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)



14.66%



14.84%



14.74%















































September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020

Loan Composition













Commercial and Industrial:



$          33,897,330



$          39,134,449



$          45,755,958

Paycheck Protection Program:



61,419,920



111,280,895



130,394,846

Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:



37,679,663



40,194,038



38,392,086

Loans Secured by Real Estate:













Secured by Farmland



133,994,326



130,397,870



138,428,801

Construction, Land Development and Other Land



21,716,590



21,182,675



26,641,282

1-4 Family Residential Properties



53,128,911



53,532,531



41,388,691

Multifamily Residential Properties



50,070,051



49,661,004



45,446,188

Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties



102,148,976



110,743,084



93,084,165

Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties



308,410,748



293,982,408



230,224,802

Total Loans Secured by Real Estate



669,469,602



659,499,572



575,213,929















Municipal Leases:



18,323,150



18,584,601



19,626,108

Other Loans:



119,676



124,773



146,851















Total Loans



$        820,909,341



$        868,818,328



$        809,529,778















(1)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They





should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP





measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended





























September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      80,895,754



$      30,752



0.15%



$      35,405,889



$        13,995



0.16%

Investment Securities



382,461,945



2,176,940



2.28%



367,244,025



2,184,839



2.38%

Loans



849,690,018



10,593,539



4.95%



862,921,793



10,334,296



4.80%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,313,047,717



12,801,231



3.87%



1,265,571,707



12,533,130



3.97%

Noninterest Earning Assets



79,883,114











82,474,013









Total Assets



$ 1,392,930,831











$ 1,348,045,720



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    164,148,322



167,499



0.40%



$    158,481,231



171,063



0.43%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



423,094,624



216,705



0.20%



400,437,784



226,931



0.23%

Time Deposits - Retail



64,067,178



90,719



0.56%



69,314,072



80,198



0.46%

Time Deposits - Wholesale



34,076,127



8,989



0.10%



49,120,942



11,342



0.09%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



685,386,251



483,912



0.28%



677,354,029



489,534



0.29%

Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances



-



-



0.00%



-



-



0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



685,386,251



483,912



0.28%



677,354,029



489,534



0.29%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



523,774,669











494,517,122









Total Funding Sources



1,209,160,920











1,171,871,151









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,806,527











7,664,587









Shareholders' Equity



175,963,384











168,509,982









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,392,930,831











$ 1,348,045,720









Net Interest Income







$12,317,319











$ 12,043,596





Net Interest Margin











3.72%











3.82%





















































 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended





























September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      80,895,754



$      30,752



0.15%



$    134,317,994



$        39,284



0.12%

Investment Securities



382,461,945



2,176,940



2.28%



277,443,763



1,620,278



2.34%

Loans



849,690,018



10,593,539



4.95%



801,674,194



9,621,006



4.77%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,313,047,717



12,801,231



3.87%



1,213,435,951



11,280,568



3.70%

Noninterest Earning Assets



79,883,114











78,283,592









Total Assets



$ 1,392,930,831











$ 1,291,719,543



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    164,148,322



167,499



0.40%



$    149,384,315



165,969



0.44%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



423,094,624



216,705



0.20%



364,811,548



285,307



0.31%

Time Deposits - Retail



64,067,178



90,719



0.56%



74,361,165



191,864



1.03%

Time Deposits - Wholesale



34,076,127



8,989



0.10%



-



-



0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



685,386,251



483,912



0.28%



588,557,028



643,140



0.43%

Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances



-



-



0.00%



68,563,899



60,757



0.35%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



685,386,251



483,912



0.28%



657,120,927



703,897



0.43%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



523,774,669











463,248,302









Total Funding Sources



1,209,160,920











1,120,369,229









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,806,527











7,730,135









Shareholders' Equity



175,963,384











163,620,179









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,392,930,831











$ 1,291,719,543









Net Interest Income







$12,317,319











$ 10,576,671





Net Interest Margin











3.72%











3.47%





















































 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Nine Months Ended





























September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      52,811,090



$      59,767



0.15%



$    106,016,940



$      333,081



0.42%

Investment Securities



363,748,840



6,407,199



2.35%



242,738,055



4,439,179



2.44%

Loans



847,995,236



30,395,689



4.79%



740,923,105



27,975,918



5.04%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,264,555,166



36,862,655



3.90%



1,089,678,100



32,748,178



4.01%

Noninterest Earning Assets



55,443,016











80,211,321









Total Assets



$ 1,344,575,852











$ 1,169,889,421



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    158,178,277



496,416



0.42%



$    138,419,679



314,028



0.30%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



399,517,542



684,303



0.23%



359,887,691



1,537,273



0.57%

Time Deposits - Retail



68,471,206



274,875



0.54%



77,858,739



650,650



1.12%

Time Deposits - Wholesale



41,923,143



30,278



0.10%



-



-



0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



668,090,168



1,485,872



0.30%



576,166,109



2,501,951



0.58%

Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances



3,848,246



5,302



0.18%



37,179,040



97,680



0.35%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



671,938,414



1,491,174



0.30%



613,345,149



2,599,631



0.57%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction

Accounts



493,776,669











391,224,164









Total Funding Sources



1,165,715,083











1,004,569,313









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,904,884











7,608,560









Shareholders' Equity



170,955,885











157,711,548









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,344,575,852











$ 1,169,889,421









Net Interest Income







$35,371,481











$ 30,148,547





Net Interest Margin











3.74%











3.70%

 

Cision View original content:

SOURCE Suncrest Bank

