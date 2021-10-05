ARVADA, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, today announced that Aaron Bridges has joined the Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer.
In this role, Aaron will increase Sundyne's value to customers by expanding business models and enhancing service offerings. He will also work to improve Sundyne's customer experience through greater customer insights to inform operational efficiencies.
Aaron Bridges comes to Sundyne from Honeywell, where he served as Vice President of Americas and Pacific Sales. At Honeywell, he worked closely with customers in the chemical, metals & mining, life sciences, pulp & paper, and energy/power generation markets. Prior to Honeywell, Bridges was Chief Commercial Officer for Chart Industries, a leading cryogenic engineering, procurement & manufacturing company focused on energy & industrial gas markets. Aaron earned his Master's degree in Business Administration from Northern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University.
"For the last 20-plus years, Aaron Bridges has worked with EPCs and OEMs in the renewable energy and Oil & Gas markets, and he's also gained significant experience when it comes to processes and training for operations, engineering and manufacturing," said Sundyne's CEO Mary Zappone. "We're looking forward to working with Aaron and to leveraging his strengths to further enhance Sundyne's commercial excellence around the globe."
"Sundyne has a great reputation with traditional oil & gas, petrochemical and industrial customers, and the company is making great strides in clean energy markets," said Aaron Bridges. "I think this is a perfect time to join Sundyne, and I'm excited to collaborate with Sundyne's channel partners and customers, and with the entire Sundyne leadership team."
Aaron Bridges will be based out of Houston.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, pharmaceutical, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are also available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO, and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
