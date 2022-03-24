In this Role, Arnett will work with Sundyne's Channel Partners & Authorized Service Centers to Proactively Support Sundyne's Customers and grow the Company's Aftermarket Business
ARVADA, Colo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, today announced that George Arnett has joined the company as Vice President of Global Aftermarket Services.
In this new role, George will lead Sundyne's commercial aftermarket business. He will work closely with Channel Partners and Authorized Service Centers to proactively support Sundyne's customers and grow the company's aftermarket business. George will lead the team that sets pricing and processes for obtaining parts via Sundyne's e-commerce platform, and he will also work closely with Sundyne's operations teams to develop new strategies targeting competitive displacement.
George Arnett comes to Sundyne from Chart Industries, where he served as VP & General Manager for Parts, Repairs, Service and Leasing. In that role, he was responsible for aftermarket operations for energy, food & beverage, and industrial markets across the United States. George also served as Chart's VP of Sales & Marketing for Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and LNG markets globally. Prior to Chart, George worked at OnQuest, Inc., as Director of Business Development, where he pursued turnkey engineering, procurement & construction contracts for LNG liquefaction facilities and smaller scale process plants.
George started his career as a Junior Officer in the US Navy, aboard a fast-attack submarine, where he gained valuable experience in a diverse range of engineering, maintenance and operational disciplines.
"George Arnett is a proactive, customer-service oriented leader - and that's precisely what Sundyne needs to lead our aftermarket services, as we continually strive to be more proactive and more engaged with our channel partners, our Authorized Service Centers and our end-user customers," said Sundyne's Chief Commercial Office, Aaron Bridges.
"Sundyne's products are unique and highly engineered to deliver superior performance – and that reputation fits well with my interests and my technical background," said George Arnett. "I'm looking forward to sharing my experience in global energy markets with Sundyne's partners and customers, and also to working with our internal teams to ensure that Sundyne's aftermarket services are readily available to customers before there's a problem."
George Arnett has a Master's Degree in Engineering from the University of Southern California, and is a graduate of the US Navy's Nuclear Propulsion Program. George is based out of Houston, TX and can be reached at George.Arnett@sundyne.com.
