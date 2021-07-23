ARVADA, Colo., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that Mary Zappone has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 21, 2021. Ms. Zappone succeeds Mark Sefcik, who is transitioning to President of the Sundyne Products business unit.
Ms. Zappone has more than 20 years of experience leading and growing industrial companies in sectors including Industrial Services, Chemicals, Energy Infrastructure, Industrial Manufacturing, Distribution and Equipment Rental. Most recently, she was the CEO and Board Member of Brace Industrial Group, a national provider of specialty industrial construction services. Prior to Brace, Ms. Zappone was the President and CEO of Service Champ, the largest specialty distributor of consumable automotive aftermarket maintenance parts and accessories. She has served as President and CEO of RecoverCare, a leading national provider of medical equipment and was President of Alcoa's Oil & Gas products business. In addition, she has held several leadership positions at Tyco, General Electric, McKinsey & Company and Exxon.
"Sundyne has assembled an incredible portfolio of flow control brands that represent industry-leading and innovative pump & compressor businesses that are backed by strong customer service. The company's significant growth opportunities through acquisitions and organic channels are exciting, and I look forward to leading the company in its next chapter of growth," said Mary Zappone. "I also want to thank Mark for his leadership of our company over the past four years. I am looking forward to working closely with Mark in his new role as the Sundyne Products Business Unit President along with the rest of the Sundyne leadership team."
Mr. Sefcik has led Sundyne since early 2017, during which time he helped the company grow its strategic customer relationships, expand and deepen Sundyne's supplier relationships, and improve the operational delivery and product development functions to deliver industry leading responsiveness, customer service and economic value to customers.
"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Sundyne, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, increasing the market share of our business, enhancing our technology capabilities - all while serving our customers at the highest of levels," said Mark Sefcik. "Now is a natural time to transition leadership as Sundyne enters its next chapter and Mary is the ideal person to continue to grow Sundyne's platform and deliver long-term value. I look forward to working with Mary and the Sundyne team in my new role and contributing to our company's further growth."
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, pharmaceutical, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are also available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO, and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
