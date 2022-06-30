In this Role, O'Neil will Help to Shape Sundyne's Hydrogen Initiatives, while Enhancing the PPI Brand amongst Customers & Partners around the Globe
ARVADA, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, today announced that Michael O'Neil has joined Sundyne as Vice President of Hydrogen and PPI Compressor Sales. In this role, Michael will help shape Sundyne's hydrogen initiatives, and he will work closely with customers and partners to promote and strengthen the Sundyne brand around the globe.
Michael comes to Sundyne from Burckhardt Compression US – where he served as a Managing Director. During the last 20-plus years, Michael has held various leadership roles at Gardner Denver, Cameron International and Dresser-Rand, where he focused on the energy, Oil & Gas, and chemical markets.
"Sundyne's business is growing rapidly in the Hydrogen, Carbon Capture & Storage, and renewable markets – and Michael's vast experience in these areas fits our needs perfectly," said Sundyne's Chief Commercial Officer Aaron Bridges.
"Sundyne's technological expertise and its strong client focus offers a compelling value proposition for any company that produces, transports, stores or uses Hydrogen," said Michael O'Neil. "This is an exciting time to join Sundyne, and I'm looking forward to working with my colleagues to promote and expand the Sundyne brand around the globe."
Michael will be based in Houston, Texas. He will work closely with Sundyne's Hydrogen teams located in the US, France, Australia and India. Michael can be reached at michael.oneil@sundyne.com.
About Sundyne:
