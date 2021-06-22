ARVADA, Colo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that Michael Romano has joined the company as Global Strategic Account Leader. In this newly created role, Romano will shape the business strategy and grow the account teams responsible for expanding Sundyne's chemical business around the globe.
Prior to Sundyne, Romano worked at Flowserve for almost a decade, serving most recently as Director of Global Strategic Accounts. In that role, Romano worked extensively with many of the world's largest chemical, petro-chemical, refining and general industrial companies. Prior to Flowserve, Michael was Group Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Circor Energy, a provider of valve & pipeline solutions to oil & gas markets worldwide. Romano has also worked as the strategic Oil & Gas Industry Leader for Tyco Flow Control, where he ran that company's marketing & business development efforts while supporting the establishment and success of several corporate strategic account teams.
A chemical engineering graduate of McMaster University in Canada, Romano holds 5 separate US Patents in chemical materials and processes used to enhance long-term environmental sustainability within the oil & gas and chemical industry.
"For decades, Sundyne's pumps & compressors have been widely used in chemical and petrochemical applications around the globe, and today, we're focusing on expanding the strategic nature in which our technology is used by many of the world's largest chemical companies," said Sundyne's Chief Commercial Officer Colin Guppy. "Michael Romano is the perfect person to lead our strategic account teams. We're looking forward to leveraging his expertise to better serve our customers around the globe."
"Throughout my career, I've worked closely with R&D, manufacturing and sales teams to drive innovation that helps oil & gas, chemical and petro-chemical producers solve problems, increase efficiency and enhance their bottom lines," said Michael Romano. "Sundyne has all of the elements in place – including the backing of Warburg Pincus - to offer an extremely compelling value proposition to the world's largest chemical companies."
Michael Romano is based out of Houston, TX.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered highly reliable, safe, and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in hydrocarbon processing, chemical processing, power generation, industrial, and high-pressure water applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors as well as a leader in the supply of safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors designs are compliant with the industry's most stringent API, ANSI/ASME, and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
