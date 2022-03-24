In this Role, Peter Roth will help to Grow Sundyne's Hydrogen Business while Increasing Sundyne's Value to Customers in the Renewable Energy, Chemical & Petrochemical, and Power Generation Markets
ARVADA, Colo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, today announced that Peter Roth has joined the company as Director of PPI Products. In this role, Roth will help to grow Sundyne's Hydrogen Business while increasing Sundyne's value proposition to customers in the renewable energy, chemical & petrochemical, and power generation markets.
Peter Roth comes to Sundyne from Siemens Energy, Inc., where he previously served as North American Director of Field Operations. Peter has extensive experience with small, medium and large scale turbo compressors, reciprocating compressors, steam turbines and gas turbines used for the renewable energy, oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power generation markets.
Prior to Siemens, Peter worked at Rolls Royce Energy Systems (which was acquired by Siemens) as Head of Customer Management for North & Central America. He has also worked at MAN Turbo & Diesel, serving in multiple roles from President to Vice President, Sales Manager and Key Account Manager of Turbomachinery. Peter has also worked at Sulzer Turbo Systems North America (acquired by MAN Turbo) in various roles.
"For decades, Hydrogen has been used around the globe to refine petroleum, treat metals, produce fertilizer and process foods – and today, we're seeing a range of new applications for Hydrogen in power generation and mobility applications," said Peter Roth. "As market requirements continue to evolve, I believe that Sundyne's compressors will play a key role - because they offer the right mix of technology, performance and value that customers require."
"We're aggressively expanding Sundyne's Hydrogen business and Peter Roth is the perfect person to lead our PPI division through this important phase of growth," said Sundyne's Arvada General Manager Mark Rauenzahn. "We're honored to bring Peter to Sundyne, and we're looking forward to sharing his wealth of experience with our internal staff, and with our customers and channel partners around the globe."
Peter will be based out of Houston, TX. Fluent in German, French & English, Peter will work closely with the Arvada-based PPI team, Sundyne's Dijon staff, and Sundyne's global channel partners that are actively involved in renewable energy, chemical, petrochemical and power generation applications. Peter can be reached at Peter.Roth@sundyne.com.
