SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PARIS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunny Valley Networks, DynFi Software, and GIP RECIA today announced their collaboration to provide advanced threat protection services to French Schools nationwide. The initial batch of 170 firewall deployments has already been successfully carried out paving the way for further deployments in the months ahead.
Computer networks in educational institutions, ranging from K-12 through college and universities, are similar to enterprise networks. For school districts and colleges, devices ranging from mobile phones to tablets, desktop computers, and servers might number in the thousands, necessitating network security as well as suitable access controls, much like enterprise networks.
"Because the technological requirements of schools are similar to enterprise networks, schools are in a position to provide all of these enterprise network protection services to their students and staff with their limited resources. There, being an open-source firewall, DynFi comes as a perfect match; since open source solutions are a perfect match for academic flexibility, ease of management and use and the unmatched cost advantage," says Gregory Bernard, the founder of DynFi, a centrally manageable open source firewall product.
ZENARMOR (previously Sensei) is a long-time sought-after solution empowering open-source firewalls with advanced Next-Generation firewalling capabilities like Application Control, full-fledged Policy-based Web Filtering, Advanced Network Analytics, Active Directory Integration, and many more.
"Similarly and recently, the Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Lithuania (RRT) has also started advising ZENARMOR (Sensei) for all nationwide academic institutions like schools, colleges, universities, and libraries. This project is the second in line. We're very pleased to see that the solution is filling a very important gap with the academic community," says Murat Balaban, founder of Sunny Valley Networks, the company behind the ZENARMOR technology.
The collaboration effort is being carried out under the leadership of GIP RECIA, which coordinates the IT needs of many educational institutions in France.
The initial batch of deployments have been completed for 170 schools. Parties look forward to expanding the solution to the even greater number of French schools in the months to come.
About RECIA (REGIONAL DIGITAL RESOURCE CENTER OF FRANCE)
The RECIA Public Interest Group (Region Centre Interactive) brings together the State, the Centre Val de Loire Region, the Departmental Councils of Cher, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loir-et-Cher, Loiret and Eure-et-Loir, the Universities of Orléans and Tours, the INSA, the CROUS, Ciclic, the GIP e-santé Centre Val de Loire, and the municipalities and communities of municipalities.
Created in 2003, the GIP RECIA has three main missions:
To be a regional digital resource and competence center
Contribute to the animation of the ICT community
To support experiments, pooling, and provision of services
About DynFi
DynFi, a French company incorporated in 2001, DynFi provides both an Open Source firewall system « DynFi Firewall » and a Central Management for Open Source firewall devices « DynFi Manager ». DynFi Manager is available as on-premise software, a SaaS solution, or as a managed service.
About ZENARMOR
Created by Sunny Valley Networks, a leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) vendor, ZENARMOR is a complete enterprise network security suite that can be deployed instantly for anywhere one has network access. With its hardware-free, lightweight, and software-defined architecture, ZENARMOR allows anyone to launch instantaneous firewalls at the access, edge, and core levels in a matter of microseconds. Micro & mighty packet inspection technology has been field-proven by thousands of deployments in over 120 countries and is already protecting over a million devices.
