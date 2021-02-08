PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Senior Living in Palo Alto, California has selected Flavio Silva as the Community's newest Executive Director. Under Silva's leadership, the organization plans to strengthen its existing relationships with clientele and bolster the team's development.
Flavio Silva joins Sunrise Senior Living after 2-years of work as an Executive Director at a Sunnyvale community, succeeding in elevating occupancy over 95 percent and increasing revenue. His former position grew out of over 10 years of experience and growth within the organization. Since starting with the community, he has served in a diverse range of roles, from Community Business Director to Interim Administrator.
"JDI prides itself on delivering world class talent to world class organizations like Sunrise Senior Living," said Michael Talarico, who recruited Silva for the role. "The companies that can procure top talent in this incredibly challenging environment are the ones that are gaining the competitive edge. It's our job to make access to that talent possible."
Sunrise Senior Living, LLC is a U.S. based operator of retirement housing for seniors. As of 2021, it operates 325 assisted living facilities throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
