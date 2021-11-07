HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 20, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah, Central Division approved the sale of certain assets of Empire Solar Group, including project assets, without existing liabilities to Suntuity Solar LLC. The court's ruling gives Suntuity the exclusive right to work with certain former Empire Solar customers for the benefit of customers, the Empire estate and its creditors.
If you are a homeowner who may have switched or may be considering a switch to another solar provider, we request that you contact us as soon as possible because your decision may have a direct impact on the assets acquired by Suntuity through the bankruptcy court, including inventory that may have been installed at your home. More information about the sale order can be found on the Chapter 7 Trustee's webpage at https://empiresolarbankruptcy.com/ or https://tinyurl.com/ykm39ndz.
Over the next several weeks, Suntuity will begin contacting Empire Solar Group customers whose solar projects are incomplete or not yet in service. Customers with immediate questions can contact a Suntuity representative via a dedicated customer service hotline at 855-235-9786, through email at empiresupport@suntuity.com, or by filling out a survey at https://suntuitysolar.com/empiresurvey.html. Representatives will respond during normal business hours of 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. EST.
All other non-customer related inquiries, including creditors, can contact the Chapter 7 Trustees at https://empiresolarbankruptcy.com/.
