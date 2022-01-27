DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Go Mix™ announced the launch of a new product partnership with nutrition industry giant, Sunwarrior. Known for their innovative, ready-to-mix packaging, Go Mix aims to help Sunwarrior respond to the increased demand for on-the-go convenience. Sunwarrior kicks off the partnership by reintroducing their popular, plant-based protein supplement, Warrior Blend, in the Go Mix patented packaging. Warrior Blend is an easily digestible, nutrient-filled superfood perfect for anyone looking to support their health and fitness, and is now available in a convenient on-the-go spout pouch.
"We are always grateful for the opportunity to partner with incredible people and brands like Sunwarrior. They truly care about their customers and the products they provide for them," says Joe Hansley, CEO at Go Mix. "We are thrilled to work with their team on this project and look forward to what our two great organizations can accomplish together."
Features and benefits of the new Warrior Blend Pouch include:
- Convenient, Portable, and Lightweight
- Made from 100% Recyclable Materials
- Build and Repair Lean Muscle and Help Support a Healthy BMI
The new Warrior Blend Pouch will be available starting Saturday, January 25th, at $19.97 for 6 pouches. For more information on this and other new products from Go Mix, visit https://gomixtech.com/.
About Go Mix: Go Mix was founded in 2017 to address the growing demand for greater on-the-go convenience in the dietary supplement industry. Their patented spout pouch offers numerous benefits to both businesses and consumers by harnessing the economical and environmental advantages of flexible packaging. In support of its packaging services, Go Mix aims to assist through every step of implementation, providing everything from formulation resources to custom packaging design. Follow Go Mix on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/gomixtech/ or visit us online at https://www.gomixtech.com
About Sunwarrior: Sunwarrior is a plant-based superfood company founded in 2008. Sunwarrior's mission is to transform and nourish the plant by providing top-quality plant-based proteins and superfood supplements. The company also provides healthy lifestyle tips and vegan recipes at http://www.sunwarrior.com.
Media Contact
Gerad Wunderlich, Go Mix, 1 7202197131, gerad@gomixtech.com
SOURCE Go Mix