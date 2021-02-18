LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, Linc Housing set a new record for housing development and resident support, and its executive team is expanding to reflect that growth. Suny Lay Chang has been named president, in addition to her current role as chief operating officer. Rebecca Clark continues as CEO. Clark and Chang, along with newly hired Anne Wilson as chief real estate development officer, will lead Linc into 2021, with expanded plans for growth and increased impact on communities throughout California.
"Our exciting near-term plans require additions to and reorganization of our talented team," said Clark. "We are continuing our trajectory of strong growth. The work of building affordable and supportive housing and communities has become an imperative - one that we are ready and able to meet with these and other organizational changes."
In her new role, Chang works with Clark to lead key initiatives for the organization, including strategic planning, community partnerships, organizational growth, and internal planning. Other areas of focus include oversight of Linc's finances, real estate development, fundraising, community and public relations, property development, risk management, and overall operations. She'll also support Linc's policy and advocacy efforts.
"I'm so proud of the work we do every day to serve the most vulnerable and underserved in our communities," said Chang. "The team and organization we have built reflect both the passion and compassion that we bring to our daily work. We show up each day wanting to do more, which contributes greatly to the tremendous growth we have experienced and look forward to continue achieving."
Chang, a native of Long Beach, Calif., joined Linc in 2007 as assistant director of housing development. She became COO in 2016, leading key initiatives for the organization, including strategic planning, stakeholder partnerships, and housing development operations. She was instrumental in moving Linc from a nonprofit joint-venture partner to a robust development and production team, creating more than 3,300 stand-alone units during her tenure at Linc.
Chang has more than 20 years of professional experience in affordable housing, community development, and strategic management. Her career has been driven by her passion for economic development and poverty alleviation, leading Chang to her work in affordable housing. She sees affordable housing as a powerful catalyst to build communities and neighborhoods, as well as a vehicle for economic growth for families and local economies.
Prior to Linc, Chang served as director of development for New Economics for Women, where she oversaw the financing and construction of new projects and negotiated joint venture development partnerships. As management consultant with The Boston Consulting Group, she consulted for senior managers of Fortune 100 companies across several disciplines, including strategy and operations, valuation and financial analysis, marketing, asset management, and post-merger integrations.
Chang obtained an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University, where she wrote her thesis on measuring the effects of economic growth on poverty alleviation. She revisited Harvard to complete the Achieving Excellence program, a prestigious training program for community development leaders offered by NeighborWorks® America through the Kennedy School of Government. Her current and prior leadership roles include serving on the boards of the Long Beach Economic Partnership, Long Beach Community Investment Commission, St. Mary Medical Center, Rotary Club, United Cambodian Community, and the Western Region Advisory Committee for the Low Income Investment Fund.
About Linc Housing Corporation
Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create nearly 8,800 homes in 89 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has 36 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.
