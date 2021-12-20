JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley recently awarded cadets Justin Kern and Ryan Tobin of SUNY Maritime College with its Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships in recognition of their success and pursuit of maritime careers.
A senior from East Islip, N.Y., Justin Kern is studying for a bachelor's degree in marine operations with a U.S. Coast Guard deck license. Kern is an active member of the Coast Guard club and the Coast Guard Auxiliary University Program (AUP) serving first as the club operations officer, then club vice president and AUP XO in April 2021. He is also a member of the small vessel operations club and is a dedicated student who has achieved the Admiral's list for outstanding academic achievement. In summer 2020, Kern completed a term at sea with Crowley aboard the tanker MT Lone Star State.
Ryan Tobin, a senior from Hillsdale, N.J., and is pursuing a bachelor's degree in facilities engineering with a U.S. Coast Guard deck license. Tobin has achieved the dean's list on multiple occasions for outstanding academic performance. In addition, he served as an instructor for Ship Systems I, which entailed familiarizing freshmen with the engine room and its systems aboard a vessel. Tobin cadet-shipped aboard the Crowley-managed container ship MV National Glory during summer 2021.
Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the United States mainland, Puerto Rico and Central America.
CEO and chairman, Thomas B. Crowley Jr. created the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship in 1994 to commemorate and honor his father's influential leadership and accomplishments for the company and maritime industry.
About Crowley
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
Media Contact
David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, David.DeCamp@crowley.com
Torey Vogel, Crowley, 904-726-4536, Torey.Vogel@crowley.com
SOURCE Crowley