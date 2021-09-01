BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Sliders and Gorilla Glue have come together to offer a new line of products in surface protection: Super Sliders with Gorilla Glue Technology.
Alone they're good. Together they're great. Super Sliders brings unmatched know-how in felt and surface protection while Gorilla Glue is the most recognizable name in adhesives. As a team, they're taking the market by storm with advanced products that outperform the rest.
"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with the team at Waxman. The combination of Gorilla Glue technology and Super Sliders premium felt, and bumpers are a perfect fit, and we look forward to raising the bar in the surface protection space!" said Aaron Fromm, Marketing Director at Gorilla Glue.
Larry Waxman, Owner/CEO of Waxman CPG, stated, "Partnering with Gorilla Glue has given us the opportunity to offer our customers premium felt pads and bumpers with top-grade adhesive that we stand behind and look forward to expanding what it means to protect surfaces in the homes of our customers."
What sets this product line apart from the rest?
- 60% thicker felt
- EVA foam bottom for added protection
- 36 lb. pull strength adhesive
- 20% higher bond strength
- Lasts 3x longer than standard felt
The product line includes various sizes of felt self-stick pads to protect hard surfaces and rubber bumpers to protect drawers and cabinets throughout your home. The full collection can be found at www.supersliders.com/super-sliders-gorilla-glue/.
About Super Sliders
At Super Sliders, we believe in living life without worry by protecting the things we love. We are makers of best-in-class surface protection products that are durable, secure, and designed to prevent daily wear and tear. Whether it's to enable you to move furniture effortlessly, cushion a treasured object, or protect the floor around a busy kitchen table, Super Sliders products feature innovative, thoughtful details you can trust to keep your surfaces beautiful. Super Sliders is a part of the Waxman Industries family of brands. Effortless Surface Protection for Carefree Living.
About Gorilla Glue
The Gorilla Glue Company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and has been selling Gorilla Glue® for over two decades. The glue was first discovered being used in Indonesia on teak furniture, but consumers soon found it to be incredibly versatile and demand soared. On a mission to make products that deliver impressive results, the company has since expanded its offerings to include Gorilla Tape®, Gorilla® Super Glue, Gorilla® Construction Adhesive, and other premium tapes, sealants, and adhesives. At Gorilla, we believe in high-quality products and choose to only put the Gorilla logo on products that meet rigorous development standards.
