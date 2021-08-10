TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Compared to the First Quarter of 2021):

  • Revenue increased to $3,093 million from $3,032 million.
  • Gross margin increased to 57.6% from 55.3%.
  • EBITDA increased to $684,000 from $652,000.
  • EBITDA margin increased to 22.1% from 21.5%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $10.9 million from $9 million.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Won new project in California valued at up to $4 million providing support to offenders reentering the community from periods of incarceration with objective of driving a reduction in recidivism, which represents continued growth in demand for the various offerings in our IoT Tracking segment.
  • Won $3.6 million national electronic monitoring project in Finland, through a competitive national RFP process, and scoring high by offering our proprietary PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite.
  • Experienced an increase in market activity in our IOT segment, resulting in more RFPs and interest in our proprietary IOT segment technology and service offerings in Europe and the USA.
  • Opened a new office in Kentucky, with new sales, sales support and tech support resources tailored to our unique offerings for the USA market. Since the beginning of the second quarter, received requests to demo and evaluate our proprietary technology from over 15 new USA potential customers.
  • Launched new HR programs to attract top talent and are actively recruiting and building world class engineering teams to build our next generation tracking and monitoring products
  • Released new generations and capabilities to our smartphone based monitoring products and solutions including support for new OS and mobile phone architectures.
  • Experienced continued high customer retention and strong relationships with existing customers across all 3 business segments.
  • Closed $5 million financing, which will also help support the Company's growth strategy.

Management Commentary:

"In the second quarter, we achieved sequential quarterly improvements in revenue and margins in parallel to winning new projects and increasing our investment in long-term growth. We continued to see momentum in our IoT Tracking segment as correctional institutions are increasingly looking at alternative solutions to address challenges associated with overpopulated prisons.  Our remote monitoring solutions, which enable offenders to serve sentences in home confinement, are not only successful in addressing the overpopulated prisons issue, but also enable these institutions to experience substantial cost savings while also reducing recidivism among offenders," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Given the recent surge in COVID cases driven also by the spread of the delta variant, many countries are considering another round of lockdowns and associated quarantine measures to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Accordingly, we are still seeing interest in our PureCare solution as governments look for an effective solution to help them implement appropriate quarantine compliance measures," continued Ordan.

"At the end of the quarter, we closed $5 million in additional financing that consists of a two-year unsecured promissory note.  Our financings help provide the upfront capital required to support new project deployments, while continuing to invest in growth, taking advantage of the opportunities we see in the market. We continue to execute on our business plan to offer exceptional value to our existing customers and to potential new ones as we expand our global footprint," concluded Ordan.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call today (August 10, 2021) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Israel time) to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. toll-free: 877-545-0320 (Passcode: 514587)

Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853 (Passcode: 514587)

International:  973-528-0016

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

About SuperCom 

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

 

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020





Unaudited



Audited











CURRENT ASSETS









   Cash and cash equivalents



9,419



3,137

Restricted bank deposits



1,462



815

Trade receivable, net



13,574



12,427

Patents



5,283



5,283

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



874



876

Inventories, net



3,567



2,404











Total current assets



34,179



24,942











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Severance pay funds



404



531

Deferred tax long term



204



204

Customer Contracts



1,094



1,250

Software and other IP



2,472



2,677

Other Asset, net



2,290



2,343

Goodwill



7,026



7,026

Property & equipment, net



1,628



1,371

Total long-term assets:



15,118



15,402











Total Assets



49,297



40,344





















CURRENT LIABILITIES











    Short-term loans and other







1,909





7,204

Trade payables







1,872





2,860

Employees and payroll accruals







2,558





2,627

Related parties







359





1,749

Accrued expenses and other liabilities







2,642





4,393

Deferred revenues ST







329





766

Short-term liability for future earn-out







-





-

















Total current liabilities







9,669





19,599

















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES































   Long-term bank loan







28,536





14,952

   Accrued severance pay







520





656

   Related Parties







-





-

Deferred tax liability







170





170

Deferred revenues







49





49

















Total long-term liabilities







29,275





15,827

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares







1,862





1,397

Additional paid-in capital







96,089





88,853

Accumulated deficit







(87,598)





(85,331)

















Total shareholders' equity







10,353





4,919

















Total liabilities and equity





42,297





40,004

 

 

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended





June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021



















REVENUES

3,093

3,032



COST OF REVENUES

(1,313)

(1,356)











GROSS PROFIT

1,780

1,676











OPERATING EXPENSES:







   Research and development

589

657



   Selling and marketing

377

370



   General and administrative

976

830



   Other expense (income), net

-

-











Total operating expenses

1,942

1,857











OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

(162)

(182)



FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET

(797)

(1,122)











LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX

(959)

(1,303)



INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(5)

-











NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(964)

(1,303)











Net loss Per Share:







Basic and Diluted

(0.04)

(0.05)



Shares used in calculation:







Basic and Diluted

25,882,526

24,843,049



 

 

SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

 (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended





June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021





Unaudited

Unaudited











GAAP gross profit

1,780

1,676



Amortization of Software and IP

88

88



Stock-based compensation expenses

-

-



Non-GAAP gross profit

1,868

1,764











GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

(162)

(182)



  Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand

378

377



  Stock-based compensation expenses

-

-



  One time inventory write off

-

34



  Foreign Currency Loss

342

315



  Allowance for doubtful debt

-

-











Non-GAAP operating profit(loss)

558

544



GAAP net Loss



(964)

(1,303)



  Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand



378

377



  Stock-based compensation expenses



-

-



  One time inventory write-off



-

34



  Foreign Currency Loss



342

315



  Income tax expense(benefit)



5

-



  Allowance for doubtful debt



-

-













Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss)



(239)

(578)













NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(964)

(1,303)



    Income tax expense (benefit)



5

-



    Financial expenses (income), net



797

1,122



    Depreciation and Amortization



504

485



    One time inventory write off



-

34



    Stock-based compensation expenses



-

-



    Foreign Currency Loss



342

315



    Allowance for doubtful debt



-

-



EBITDA *



684

652







* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

 

 

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







Six months ended





June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020





Unaudited

Audited









REVENUES



6,125

6,796

COST OF REVENUES



(2,669)

(2,573)









GROSS PROFIT



3,456

4,223









OPERATING EXPENSES:







   Research and development



1,246

987

   Selling and marketing



747

973

   General and administrative



1,806

1,453

   Other expense (income), net



-

45









Total operating expenses



3,799

3,458









OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)



(343)

765

FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(1,919)

(1,141)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(2,262)

(376)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(5)

-









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(2,267)

(376)

 

 

SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

 (U.S. dollars in thousands)







Six months ended





June 30,

2021

March 31,

2020





Unaudited

Audited









GAAP gross profit



3,456

4,223

Amortization of Software and IP



177

177

Stock-based compensation expenses



-

-

Non-GAAP gross profit



3,633

4,400









GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)



(343)

765

  Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand



755

459

  Stock-based compensation expenses



-

-

  One time inventory write off



34

-

  Foreign Currency Loss



657

805

  Allowance for doubtful debt



-

-









Non-GAAP operating profit(loss)



1,103

2,029

 

GAAP net Loss



(2,267)



(376)

  Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand



755



459

  Stock-based compensation expenses



-



-

  One time inventory write off



34



-

  Foreign Currency Loss



657



805

  Income tax expense(benefit)



5



-

  Allowance for doubtful debt



-



-











Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss)



(817)



888











NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(2,267)



(376)

    Income tax expense (benefit)



5



-

    Financial expenses (income), net



1,919



1,141

    Depreciation and Amortization



988



980

    One time inventory write-off



34



-

    Stock-based compensation expenses



-



-

    Foreign Currency Loss



657



805

    Allowance for doubtful debt



-



-

EBITDA *



1,336



2,550



















