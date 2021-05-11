EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first surfers hit the beach at the Praia da Grama's 'Wavegarden Lagoon' before Christmas 2020, in the midst of Brazil's summer season. PENETRON ADMIX was specified to waterproof the concrete infrastructure – and keep the waves rolling.
Located 45 minutes from São Paulo, Brazil, Praia da Grama is a gated community in Itapeva, Brazil. Within the community are condominiums, restaurants, spas, a swimming pool, fitness center, beach tennis and volleyball areas, and a golf course. The community's centerpiece, however, is a state of the art Wavegarden Lagoon.
Developed by Wavegarden SL, an engineering company, the Praia da Grama surfing pool recreates a beach environment far from the coast and is the world's first private beach in a gated community. The patented Wavegarden technology comprises a unique hydrodynamic wavefoil, powered by a gearless drive system (similar to a ski lift), an electronic control system, and an integrated water treatment plant. Underlying the lagoon and wave-generating machinery is a reinforced concrete basin.
Previous Performance a Plus
"Just before construction began, Libercon, the project's general contractor, urgently needed to replace the originally specified waterproofing solution," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "Thanks to our success with similar projects, our product's performance, and our on-site technical support, they chose Penetron's crystalline technology."
Easily mixed in during batching, PENETRON ADMIX was used to treat 9,000 m3 (11,800 yds3) of concrete for the wave pool, and 1,290 m (4,300 feet) of PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were installed to seal the construction joints.
Resisting Water Penetration Against Hydrostatic Pressure
"The design of the Wavegarden Lagoon features key concrete structures that must withstand constant contact with water – an ideal application for PENETRON ADMIX," added Cláudio Neves Ourives.
As a permeability-reducing admixture for hydrostatic conditions, as defined by the American Concrete Institute (ACI), the crystalline technology contained in PENETRON ADMIX enables concrete structures to resist water penetration against hydrostatic pressure and even self-heals cracks formed during the lifespan of the concrete structure. The admixture becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and stays active for the life of the concrete, providing continuous protection and waterproofing.
