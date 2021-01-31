NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 22 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow develops late this afternoon and will last through Monday night or early Tuesday. Snow may be heavy at times on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&