HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announced in the US that it, through its subsidiary, has completed the previously announced acquisition of leasehold interest and producing wells from Grenadier Energy Partners II LLC ("GEP II") in Howard County, TX (the "Transaction").  The aggregate purchase price of the Transaction was approximately $420 million USD.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin.  The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 110,000 net acres in the Permian Basin.  Based on a Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas in 2019. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-energy-america-completes-midland-basin-acquisition-301260629.html

SOURCE Surge Energy

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.