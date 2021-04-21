Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors.

 By Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's presenters: Neil Brick, Wendy Hoffman, Ellen Lacter, Randy Noblitt, Sarah Nelson, Elana Christensen, Eileen Aveni and Annika Lundin

Survivorship announces new speakers for its 2021 Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Online Conference.

Conference Website:

https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference/ 

Neil Brick will speak about Mind Control and How to Stop it. This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of settings.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. https://ritualabuse.us  http://neilbrick.com   

Wendy Hoffman will speak about Self Esteem and Programming.

Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of high level secret mind control, and consequently had amnesia for most of her life. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Dr. Ellen Lacter will speak about One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control and Production of Sadistic Child abuse Materials: Psychology of the Victims and Perpetrators. 

Ellen Lacter is a licensed Clinical Psychologist in private practice. She has been publishing and presenting on ritual abuse for 20 years.

https://endritualabuse.org/  https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Dr. Randy Noblitt will present Institutional Child Abuse: A Panel Presentation and General Discussion. This Panel presentation discusses a topic depicted in popular media, institutional child abuse and Dissociation of Identity and Trained Trauma-Mediated Behaviors.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Sarah Nelson will speak about Deliberate Disinformation in the Orkney ritual child abuse case  

The Orkney child abuse case, was a highly publicised case in the UK from 1991 - 1992, had the 30th anniversary in February this year of nine children being removed into care in "dawn raids" by police and social workers.

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE has written and presented widely for decades on sexual abuse issues.

How to Find A Therapist - An Interactive Discussion Group

Elana Christiansen is a psychotherapist in private practice in California seeing clients experiencing trauma symptoms and dissociation.

Olivia will speak about You're Not Who They Said You Are: My Battles For Freedom and Justice Through Perseverance and Exposing the Truth  

She will be giving a broad overview of surviving 40 plus years of satanic ritual abuse and mind control

Olivia is a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and mind control at the government level.

Other panelists and moderators include: 

Annika Lundin, a doctoral student pursuing her degree in clinical psychology and Eileen Aveni LMSW, LCSW, ACSW, BCD a psychotherapist

https://survivorship.org/

