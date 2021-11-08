MONTECITO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manchester Capital Management is pleased to announce the addition of Phil Kirshman to their Montecito, CA office. Phil will be responsible for leading the Environmental, Social, and Governance impact investing efforts of the firm and supporting clients who want their portfolios to have a measurable social and environmental impact in addition to a positive financial return. With 35 years of financial management experience, Phil is a recognized leader in the sustainable and impact investing space. Prior to joining Manchester Capital, he held various leadership roles including Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer for Cornerstone Capital group where he led their investment advisory division. Most recently, Phil founded Impact Metropolis, a social media platform for impact investing ecosystems.
Phil has earned both the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner® designations. He holds B.A. in Philosophy and Legal Studies from the University of California. An active, well-rounded person, Phil enjoys yoga, cycling, live music, travel and spending his free time with his family.
Ted Cronin, Chairman and Founder of Manchester Capital, said, "After many months of perusing him, we are thrilled to have Phil join our team. We are confident he will add significant value to both our ESG initiatives and our overall investment strategies."
Manchester Capital Management LLC is a private investment advisory firm serving clients nationwide from offices in Vermont and California. Founded in 1992, MCM provides investment management services for wealthy individuals, families, and non-profit foundations.
