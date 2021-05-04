WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainable Capital Advisors, a financial advisory firm serving the sustainable infrastructure industry, today announced Victor A. Rojas has joined as Senior Vice President. In his new role, Rojas will head the firm's Sustainable Finance practice and lead the firm's expansion into new markets with an emphasis on advisory and financial service engagements across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.
"The timing couldn't be better to add a proven finance and sustainability industry expert like Victor to our leadership team when the world's focus on issues like reducing carbon emissions and climate change impact is quickly gaining momentum," said Trenton Allen, CEO, Sustainable Capital Advisors. "We're confident Victor's contributions to our growth and expansion plans will be immeasurable as we further engage with developers and capital providers on global sustainable infrastructure projects."
Most recently Rojas served as Senior Manager for Clean Energy Finance with the Environmental Defense Fund. There he worked to design and deploy public and private market finance mechanisms to engage and accelerate private capital flows into critical climate change and resilience initiatives. Prior experience includes serving as Deputy Commissioner with the City of Chicago Department of Environment; Principal with Medley Capital; Managing Director of First Analysis Securities Cleantech Investment Banking and Assistant Vice President with First Chicago Capital Markets Public Finance. Rojas also served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and Public Liaison at the United States Department of the Treasury. Rojas is based in Chicago. All told he brings more than 40 years of experience in finance, sustainability, policy and legislation to his new role at Sustainable Capital Advisors.
"The opportunity to join this multi-talented and diverse team and returning to the private sector to work at the intersection of policy, climate finance and equity is enormously exciting," said Rojas. "I look forward to reestablishing existing relationships, making new ones and leveraging my experience and expertise across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to the benefit of our clients across public and private markets."
Today's announcement is the first of several planned by Sustainable Capital Advisors for the coming months. For more information, visit sustainablecap.com.
About Sustainable Capital Advisors
Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA) is a strategy consulting and financial advisory firm serving the sustainable infrastructure industry. Founded in 2012 by Trenton Allen, SCA is meeting the challenges of public and private sector organizations seeking to implement innovative solutions for the sustainable infrastructure industry. Our founding thesis was that while our client engagements involve a diversity of technologies located in geographies across the world, the fundamentals of developing successful ventures remain unchanged. The key to our success is the ability to break down traditional silos and look for ways to synthesize diverse information to best serve our clients. The firm is based in Washington D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.sustainablecap.com.
