NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event "HOW TO IDENTIFY AN AUTHENTIC ESG ASSET MANAGER" will be held on 10th of September at 11:00 am UTC, 12:00 pm London and 07:00 am New York. It will also be broadcast on the website http://www.sustainfinance.org. The discussion will be hosted by ESG and Investor Relations strategist Ilkay Demirdag. It will be about how to identify authentic ESG asset managers. Just like in any other business, asset managers also need to be able to articulate their purpose and their "Why" in order to inspire their clients to trust their investments.
At the event, our recent article "QUALITIES OF AN AUTHENTIC ASSET MANAGER WITH ESG AMBITIONS" http://sustainfinance.org/qualities-of-an-authentic-asset-manager-with-esg-ambitions/
will be discussed authored by Kubra Koldemir, Sustainability Business Writer at SustainFinance & Researcher at Argüden Governance Academy and by Fabrizio Palmucci, senior advisor at Climate Bonds Initiative.
The distinguished speakers are Matt Orsagh, Senior Director, Capital Markets Policy at CFA Institute and Christoph Klein, Founder at ESG Portfolio Management, a Germany based authentic ESG fund. Fabrizio Palmucci, co-author of this SustainFinance article, who has spent close to 20 years in the fixed-income buy-side space will join the conversation. Paul Smith, a founder of the SustainFinance initiative and former President of CFA Institute will also share insights and do the closing remarks.
Within asset management, the story of recent years has been the emergence of sustainability or ESG tainted products. Redecorating existing funds to create a ESG look-and-feel has been a new trend on the back of substantial flows into ESG products. Yet many investors and clients are very smart and they are developing the skills to be able to tell very easily if an investment strategy is genuinely authentic.
This is the reason why asset managers with ESG ambitions really need to be very careful and define their Why immediately. An important point here is to define ESG. Here we mean using the ESG lens to create a positive impact as opposed to risk management. The difference is crucial as we would argue that every asset manager should screen for ESG risks. The positive non-financial impact objective is much harder and requires commitment that percolates through the organization starting from the top and the broader definition of the why.
A good practice example we identified as an authentic ESG asset manager is ESG Portfolio Management. ESG Portfolio management http://sustainfinance.org/esg-portfolio-management/ is a German asset manager for sustainable investments funds that is not driven by ESG marketing strategies to have the right feel and look but one which has been created to have a genuine positive impact on society. It dedicates the right amount of ESG resources, including to its data analysis, disclosure and workforce. The fund invests in companies with the highest ESG qualities.
ESG is not an end objective in itself but a journey to deliver a better planet. Adapting, rethinking purpose and asking why helps asset managers explore ways to have a genuine impact on society through their investments.
