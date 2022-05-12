Bill Sublette joins as CEO to rapidly grow the leading residential and commercial radon services company.
MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWAT Environmental, the nation's largest radon mitigation services company, is pleased to announce that Bill Sublette has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Sublette returns to the residential and commercial services industry, having previously spent 22 years as a senior executive at Terminix and TruGreen, two leading brands within the Service Master family of companies. As Vice President of Sales at Terminix and Chief Sales Officer at TruGreen, Mr. Sublette was instrumental in developing and driving innovative sales technologies and sales processes which revolutionized the way Terminix did business and transformed the customer experience. Mr. Sublette was the driving force behind various best-in-class programs and initiatives that set the pace for driving revenue growth, helping Terminix become the first pest control company to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue. Most recently, Mr. Sublette was a senior executive at Mahaffey USA, a leading provider of temporary structures and shelter solutions, where he led the creation of new products and the expansion into new markets which resulted in phenomenal growth for the business and the associates.
Mr. Sublette joins Kyle Larkin, SWAT Environmental Chief Operating Officer, and the rest of the senior management team in continuing to pursue the company's growth initiatives and expansion of its industry-leading radon mitigation services for homeowners, home builders, and commercial property owners.
Mr. Sublette said, "SWAT Environmental is the nation's largest radon mitigation services company in the United States. The awareness of indoor air quality has grown significantly during the past few years, as Americans are increasingly attuned to the health hazards presented by air pollutants. I look forward to further building the company and pursuing its mission of creating healthier, clean air environments for everyone. With our network of professionally certified radon technicians, SWAT Environmental is committed to providing exceptional service for our residential and commercial customers."
SWAT Environmental is the nation's largest radon mitigation services company. Its trusted professionals are committed to providing healthier homes and workplaces in neighborhoods everywhere. Through its nationwide service network of certified AARST technicians, SWAT Environmental delivers the highest quality radon mitigation solutions with unmatched customer satisfaction. Since 1988, SWAT Environmental has installed over 400,000 radon mitigation systems nationwide and continues to serve the needs of homeowners, home builders, businesses, and commercial property owners throughout the United States. To learn more about SWAT Environmental or to inquire about joining our growing team, visit http://www.swat-radon.com or call 1-800-NO-RADON.
