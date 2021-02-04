ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in the development of DNA and RNA library preparation kits for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) systems Swift Biosciences announces the addition of Bruce Zhang, Director of Sales and Marketing, APAC to its global commercial team. Bruce comes to Swift with ten years of rich experience and has led efforts in increasing product adoption in his previous companies and a proven track record for driving continuous business growth. He is set to strengthen the collaboration with customers and partners in China and APAC as a whole.
Bruce is recruiting additional distributor partners in China to provide better service to our customers and looking into other collaboration opportunities that could help our customers be more successful. With MGI gaining more traction in APAC, he will work with them closely to deepen the collaboration announced in January 2020. Swift will also be developing more products compatible with the MGI platform.
Swift's innovative technologies, economical pricing, and ability to automate its products enable customers to be more efficient and productive. Swift's product portfolio supports a variety of applications and sample types from Ancient DNA, Single Cell Methyl-Seq to Ultra-Low Input ChiP, HiC, WGS, RNA, and libraries using FFPE and liquid biopsy. Swift's latest technology includes SARS-CoV-2 Amplicon Panels and qSanger Covid-19 test kits.
"Within a few years, we've grown from a start-up into a scale-up and the global demand for our products is accelerating," said Chief Commercial Officer, Steven Riedmuller. "Swift has seen a substantial growth trajectory this past year with strong double-digit growth and fast adoption of many of our new products and broadening of our customer base."
Bruce's role as Director of Sales and Marketing will further enable Swift to partner with customers that require a highly technical and consultative approach to the market in their efforts to impact human health around the world.
About Swift Biosciences
Swift Biosciences develops and commercializes NGS Library Preparation Kits to advance research into improvements in the health of individuals and their communities worldwide, specifically in the fight against cancer and management of inherited diseases. Our research use only (RUO) tools are used in areas such as agrigenomics, infectious disease research, metagenomics, and the pharmaceutical industry. Swift Library Prep Kits maximize data output, provide the most comprehensive coverage available on the market, and reduce sequencing costs. Our products normalize NGS libraries for applications including Liquid Biopsy (circulating, cell-free DNA), Methylation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome Sequencing, and Chromatin studies from low input quantities and Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded samples.
For more information, visit SwiftBioSci.com and follow Swift Biosciences on Twitter (@SwiftBioSci).
Media Contact: Camille Cappello 858.220.8521 cappello@swiftbio.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swift-biosciences-accelerates-its-global-expansion-in-china-and-asia-pacific-301221816.html
SOURCE Swift Biosciences