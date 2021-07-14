DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton is pleased to share two key promotions in our central region, which today encompasses Texas and Colorado. As Senior Vice President, Region Manager, Tim Kretzschmar has regional oversight for Swinerton's operations in the central United States, including our offices in Denver, Dallas, and Austin. Stepping into the role of Division Manager, John Spight will lead Swinerton's operations in Colorado.
Tim Kretzschmar has been promoted from Colorado Division Manager to Senior Vice President, Central Region Manager. He joined Swinerton in 2014 as Operations Manager in the Colorado Division, providing leadership on signature projects including Country Club Towers II & III, the Le Meridien, AC Marriott Hotel, and a parking structure at Denver International Airport. He was named Division Manager of Colorado in 2016 and then elected as a Vice President of Swinerton Builders in 2017 and to the Swinerton Builders board of directors in 2019. Under his tenure, the Colorado Division has diversified its portfolio expanding into new and profitable market sectors, each year setting new record revenues and net fees.
"With nearly 30 years of construction experience beginning as an owner's representative and transitioning into various project operations roles of increasing responsibility, Tim's depth of construction expertise, unique perspective, commitment to delivering client service, and passion for developing and fostering talent will serve the growing central region well," said Swinerton President Dave Callis.
John Spight has been promoted from Operations Manager to Division Manager in Colorado, which focuses on market sectors such as commercial, healthcare, education, tenant improvements, and aerospace. After graduating with a degree in Construction Management from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, John worked in the construction industry before joining Swinerton's Colorado Division in 2012 as an Assistant Project Manager. In his tenure, he has overseen signature projects such as Block 162, UCHealth Cherry Creek Medical Center, and Regis F. Groff campus for Denver Public Schools. Quickly advancing through project operations roles of increasing responsibility, John was named Operations Manager of Colorado in 2019, and was recognized as one of the Top 20 under 40 young professionals in 2020 by ENR Mountain States.
"John has been instrumental in growing Colorado's business and maintaining client satisfaction. With 15 years of construction experience and a passion for hiring and fostering talent, John will continue developing the next generation of construction leaders through supporting the success of project teams, participating in work procurement activities, and championing volunteer and corporate social responsibility endeavors in the Colorado division," said Tim Kretzschmar, Senior Vice President, Region Manager.
About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. For more information please visit: https://swinerton.com/
Media Contact
Sara Hall, Swinerton, 303.304.3027, shall@swinerton.com
Cheyenne Tahbaz W., Swinerton, 213.896.3450, ctahbaz@swinerton.com
SOURCE Swinerton