CONCORD, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Conrad to Executive Vice President, National Director of Self-Perform Services. In this new role, Scott joins the Executive Committee with a focus on the achievement of excellence in all trades Swinerton chooses to self-perform. Today those trades consist of: concrete; drywall; cleanup; demolition; electrical; firestopping, specialty installation, finish carpentry, and doors, frames, and hardware.
Scott has more than 35 years of construction experience and proven leadership. He joined Swinerton in 2011 as Colorado Division Manager, quickly earning the title of Vice President. Under his leadership, the Colorado division experienced steady growth in revenues, expanded into new market sectors, and more than doubled its staff of construction professionals. Scott was then promoted to Region Manager and during his tenure had the privilege of overseeing operations across the United States including Hawaii, Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Texas. Scott has served on the Swinerton Builders Board of Directors and in 2018 was elected to the Swinerton Incorporated Board of Directors, a position he continues to hold today.
Across the vast geographic ranges and operations that Scott has supported at Swinerton, he has strived to optimize talent and promote best practices that elevate performance and results. This dedication and commitment, combined with his proven experience making connections and building high-performing teams, will be a critical success factor in his national role.
"The success of our self-perform operations tie back to our deep history as a builder and long-demonstrated commitment to hiring, training, and developing our own highly skilled workforce and trade expertise, while balancing work with our top subcontractor partners to ensure best-in-class project delivery for our clients. I look forward to supporting the excellence of these groups on a national scale," said Scott Conrad.
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, leadership and excellence. For more information please visit: https://swinerton.com/
