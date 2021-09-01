SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton is excited to announce that Mike Berryhill has been promoted to Division Manager of San Diego, an office that has grown to be one of the largest contractors in the county over the last several years. Mike is taking over leadership from Mark Payne as he transitions into retirement early next year.
Mike brings over 25 years of construction industry experience to this role. After graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in Construction Management, Mike started at a local San Diego construction company, working his way up from Project Engineer to Vice President of Operations. He then took an opportunity to join Swinerton in 2015 as a Project Executive and was soon promoted to Operations Manager.
"Mike has been instrumental in developing a culture focused on best-in-class execution, self-perform expertise, and talent development. Leading as Division Manager is the perfect next step for Mike as San Diego continues to expand our services in markets like life science and industrial," said Senior Vice President, SoCal Region Manager Ray Haj.
"I look forward to maintaining the division's award-winning culture as we continue to build our self-perform expertise, develop talent, and create growth opportunities for our employees while expanding the markets we serve in San Diego," said Mike Berryhill, Division Manager.
Swinerton's San Diego division represents diverse market sectors including affordable housing, aviation, education, corporate and critical facilities, gaming, healthcare, hospitality, interiors and special projects, industrial, life sciences, mass timber, public/civic, residential, retail, parking structures, and renewable energy.
