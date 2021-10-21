LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced the appointment of Brandon Ramos as chief operating officer and a key member of Switcher Inc.'s executive leadership team.
"The digital ecosystem is constantly evolving, as are the needs of our subscribers. As we continue to execute growth strategies that lead to further product enhancements, it is time to grow our internal foundation with the appointment of an industry-leading chief operating officer," said Nick Mattingly, Switcher Studio CEO. "Brandon's experience working with digital brands combined with his successful track record of growing internal teams, make him the perfect fit for our growing company."
Prior to joining Switcher Studio, Ramos spent eight years growing the client services and operations teams for Yodle, an internet marketing and advertising solutions company for small businesses. He successfully scaled the team from 95 employees to 1,500, expanded the company's footprint to four locations, and grew its overall revenue to $160 million. He has also led the international client success and operational teams for Web.com, LinkShare and Shopping.com.
"I am thrilled to join the innovative team at Switcher Studio to help accelerate revenue growth, identify and attract world-class talent and create the processes and systems that will ensure we are delivering unparalleled service to our growing subscriber base," said Ramos. "As creators and businesses look to execute an omnichannel marketing strategy, we are proud to be able to support them through the Switcher Studio platform and our comprehensive remote production services."
In addition to serving as Switcher Inc.'s COO, he will be a key member of the company's eight person executive leadership team, and will lead go-to-market strategies across marketing, business development, customer support, finance and people and culture. He will also be responsible for executing important initiatives for the company including a strategic focus on small business and e-commerce use cases and establishing key partnerships across the intersection of business and creator ecosystems.
Founded in 2014, Switcher Inc. helps creators and businesses produce videos more easily and affordably through its multicamera production software, Switcher Studio. Switcher Studio lets users sync multiple iOS devices to capture video content from many perspectives—to tell stories, showcase products, and more. And its real-time editing features ensure that content is dynamic and polished. Plus, Switcher's integrations with streaming platforms and video conferencing tools allow creators and brands to reach their communities anywhere. The tech startup, based in Louisville, Kentucky, and Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland employs 40+ team members. For more information, visit switcherstudio.com or download the Switcher Studio app.
