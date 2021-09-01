SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swyft Inc., a global leader in robotic and software-powered marketplaces, has expanded its C-suite and board of directors in order to meet the growing demand for secure, unattended and automated consumer experiences.
Swyft's Chief Executive Officer, Gower Smith, made today's announcement to welcome Brent Beeman as Chief Financial Officer; Geoff Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer & President, Health Care; and named Adam Tenebaum to Swyft's Board of Directors.
These additions complement Swyft's existing team of C-level executives including Lincoln Smith, President & Co-Founder; Vikranth Katpally, Chief Technology Officer; and Marianne Hindsgaul, Senior Vice President of Sales.
Swyft's high-profile automated retail channel allows brands, retailers, vend operators and enterprises to expand sales, increase profits and engage with users at a deeper level. Amid public health concerns, Swyft's unattended retail stores also leverage proprietary and patented touchless retail technology to deliver safe and convenient consumer experiences.
Swyft's unattended retail stores for brands and retail partners like CVS, iStore and Benefit cosmetics integrate hardware, management software, and managed services, while various sensors power backend machine learning platforms that capture data in the consumer story to provide rich marketing insights.
"Over the last year, we've experienced tremendous growth in both core markets and new ones where unattended, automated stores can provide for consumer engagement where traditional retail is no longer viable," said Gower Smith. "The leadership we welcome today brings impressive expertise and experience, positioning Swyft to seize this moment of opportunity and build the future of retail."
Bios:
Brent Beeman comes to Swyft with 25 years of C-Level experience. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of JP Morgan, Huntington National Bank and Barnett Banks as well as Chief Operating Officer for several community banks. Beeman is currently a Director for PrimeTrust, a Blockchain enabled Trust Company. In addition to his experience in financial services, he has worked in the technology, blockchain, crypto and real estate space for companies in the United Kingdom, Asia and US.
Geoff Williamson joins Swyft as CMO & President of Swyft Health Care as part of the late 2020 Swyft acquisition of TotusRX, a partner company focused on disrupting patients' access to prescription medication. Williamson's background also includes senior business development and marketing roles at Honeywell and Invensys Plc., CMO at Trilliant Networks and Co-Founder and CEO at Silicon Turbine Systems, Inc.
Adam Tenebaum joins the Board of Directors of Swyft. Tenebaum received a B.A. in English Literature from Northwestern University, and J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. A resident of Washington state, Tenebaum is currently a college professor and teaches courses at the intersection of law and business. Prior to entering academics, Tenebaum served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Assistant Secretary of Berkeley Research Group, LLC, an expert witness and consulting firm. Tenebaum also co-founded and served as President and General Counsel of Solomon's Gourmet Cookies, and held legal positions for state agencies in Illinois.
About Swyft
Swyft, Inc. is the robotic & software-enabled marketplace that provides its clients with everything needed to build an automated channel, including robotics, software platform and integrations into nationwide field services. All of Swyft's solutions operate on its cloud-based software and utilize cutting-edge robotic or sensor-based hardware. Swyft Inc., is also the parent company of ZoomSystems, a leading automated retail store operator.
