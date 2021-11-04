BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in the United States, is pleased to announce its participation in the Georgia Association of Water Professionals' (GAWP) 2021 Fall Conference, Laboratory Symposium & Expo in Athens, Georgia, November 9 to 11, 2021, at the Athens Classic Center.
Join us inside the Athens Classic Center at Booth 22 to learn about the many ways Synagro can assist you with biosolids and organic feedstocks management. From thermal drying and energy generation to digester cleaning, when it comes to biosolids, our mission is to be the most trusted provider of resource recovery solutions. We help our customers identify their needs and the solutions that are best tailored to most economically address those needs.
"We are looking forward to participating in the GAWP 2021 Fall Conference in Athens, and to be showcasing our services," announced Pam Racey, vice president, Business Development, Synagro. "We're equally excited to have Synagro's Doris Magouirk presenting during the technical sessions."
"I am pleased to be participating in the technical program," said Doris Magouirk, area director, Operations, Synagro. "I will be presenting "Requirements and Considerations for Land Application" on Tuesday, November 9, during Session 2 – Biosolids & Residuals – from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m."
About Synagro
Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 600 municipal and industrial water and wastewater facilities in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit synagro.com to learn more.
Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Pam Racey, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 410-991-4169, pracey@synagro.com
Doris Magouirk, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 423-827-6977, dmagouirk@synagro.com
SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.