BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of coming out of stealth with $6.1 million funding from Moore Strategic Ventures and National Grid Partners and The Engine, today Sync Computing, a deep tech, distributed cloud infrastructure company, announced the appointments of two cloud veterans to its growing team. Ex-Cloudability leader Malino Oda joins Sync as its new Vice President of Engineering, and former Cloudability head of product Casey Doran joins as the company's new Vice President of Product. In their new roles, Oda will oversee Sync Computing's development efforts, while Doran takes over the reins of expanding Sync's product lines across platforms - the Sync Autotuner, which eliminates provisioning friction for EMR and Databricks on AWS infrastructure, and Sync Orchestrator for large-scale cloud multi-tenant orchestration of complex data pipelines.
With over 10 years spearheading global engineering teams in fintech, healthcare, and social networking companies, Oda possesses vast experience in building large-scale, cloud computing cost and budgeting platforms. Previously, Director of Engineering at Apptio, Oda developed big data-driven financial management tools for IT administration to monitor and analyze their cloud computing costs.
"Sync Computing is developing category-breaking solutions that leverage deterministic laws of physics to bring unbridled efficiency to cloud computing," says Oda. "I am beyond excited to join such a talented team, empowering organizations to select the optimal cloud configurations for their needs, while freeing developers to focus on building products rather than wasting time optimizing cloud infrastructure. I've personally battled with big data infrastructure in the past, and would have loved the Sync solution back then."
As Sync's new VP of Product, Doran brings extensive experience leading product teams at successful developer-centric software companies that specialized in cloud infrastructure, telecom, and social networking. Most recently, Doran was head of product at Cloudability, which was acquired by Apptio in 2019.
"I'm thrilled to join Sync to further the mission of intelligently automating cloud provisioning and orchestration of data-intensive applications," shares Doran. "Having worked first hand with some of the largest public cloud customers, I'm confident Sync's unique approach to this problem space, as well as its developer centric mindset, will make a significant impact on the industry, and on the day-to-day lives of data teams."
"We are honored to have Doran and Oda join the Sync Computing management team," said Jeff Chou, Sync Computing co-founder and CEO. "Our early customer successes demonstrate that our Autotuner and Orchestrator products strike a big nerve in the market, solving what was previously an intractable problem - determining the optimum price-performance point for cloud computing jobs. With Doran and Oda at our helm, we will be able to accelerate our innovation and continue to build products to scale across multiple verticals."
Spun out of MIT Lincoln Laboratory by Jeff Chou and Suraj Bramhavar, Activate Fellows (Cohort 2020) supported by DARPA's Microsystems Technology Office, and MIT Startup Exchange Accelerator veterans, Sync Computing is harnessing the computational power of physics to find the mathematically best way to provision cloud infrastructure for data, machine learning, and scientific workloads. Sync's technology empowers organizations who run thousands of data pipelines daily to automatically optimize low level compute resources to make running the cloud easier, faster, and cheaper. The Sync Autotuner has already been field-tested and its performance validated by a number of marquee customers, including Duolingo, the world's #1 language learning platform, serving more than 40 million monthly active users. The Sync team has been steadily growing, counting over a dozen experienced engineers from IBM and Sun Microsystems, alongside globally respected academic institutions such as MIT, Berkeley, Stanford, Harvard, and UCLA.
About Sync Computing
Sync Computing is the first company to harness the computational power of physics to find mathematically the best way to provision cloud infrastructure for data, machine learning, and scientific distributed-based workloads. Sync provides the only solution, which globally optimizes and automates application configurations, cloud infrastructure, and scheduling to achieve business goals of performance or cost. Coming out of MIT and co-founded by PhDs Jeff Chou (CEO) and Suraj Bramhavar (CTO), with a growing team joining from MIT, UC Berkeley, Harvard, Stanford, IBM, Intel, and Cloudability, the company is working with leading enterprises to optimally tune big data processing across its optimal cloud compute.
More at: https://www.synccomputing.com/ (LinkedIn, Twitter).
Media Contact
Fatimah Nouilati, Scratch Marketing + Media, +1 8183171779, fatimah@scratchmm.com
SOURCE Sync Computing