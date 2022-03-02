RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice and the provider of the Bold suite of business intelligence solutions, today announced that CEO Daniel Jebaraj has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
"I am grateful to have the opportunity to join the Forbes Technology Council," said Jebaraj. "The ability to connect with other leaders in the Forbes community is invaluable, and the interactive exchange of ideas by the Council members will allow me to share innovative concepts and industry best practices with my colleagues at Syncfusion and to improve our products for our customers' benefit."
Jebaraj was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Daniel into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Jebaraj has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Jebaraj will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Jebaraj will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Syncfusion recently launched Bold BI and Bold Reports, both part of its enterprise embedded business intelligence and analytics suite. Now added to the suite is BoldSign, a comprehensive e-signature platform and development kit. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 26,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
