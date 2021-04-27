STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced first quarter 2021 earnings results amid the continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Synchrony reported first quarter 2021 net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share.
Key Highlights*:
- Loan receivables decreased 7% to $76.9 billion
- Interest and fees on loans decreased 14% to $3.7 billion
- Purchase volume increased 8% to $34.7 billion
- Average active accounts decreased 8% to 66.3 million
- Deposits decreased $1.9 billion, or 3%, to $62.7 billion
- Renewed 10 programs including American Eagle, Ashley HomeStores LTD, CITGO, and Phillips 66
- Added 10 new programs including Prime Healthcare, Mercyhealth, Emory Healthcare, and Southern Veterinary Partners in the CareCredit network
- Gap Inc. program agreement will not be renewed and will expire in April 2022; expect strategic options will be accretive to diluted earnings per share relative to renewal terms and if the portfolio is sold we expect to redeploy approximately $1 billion of capital
- Returned $328 million in capital through share repurchases of $200 million and common stock dividends
"As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, Synchrony is well positioned for a strong recovery and bright future. We're driving growth for Synchrony and our partners by investing in enhanced digital and data capabilities, seamless customer experiences, new products and capabilities, and expanding our networks. As we navigated the challenges of the past year, we further strengthened our competitive position and accelerated initiatives to help our partners compete and win in this dynamic environment," said Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony. "Though first quarter results continued to be impacted by the pandemic with slower loan growth, lower net interest income and resultant lower margins, credit continues to perform exceedingly well and we are driving operational efficiency. I am confident in our success as we accelerate our strategy and position the company for long-term growth."
Business and Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021*
Earnings
- Net interest income decreased $451 million, or 12%, to $3.4 billion, mainly due to lower finance charges and late fees.
- Retailer share arrangements increased $63 million, or 7%, to $1.0 billion, reflecting the improvement in net charge-offs.
- Provision for credit losses decreased $1.3 billion, or 80%, to $334 million, driven by lower reserves and net charge-offs.
- Other income increased $34 million, or 35%, to $131 million, largely driven by investment income.
- Other expense decreased $70 million, or 7%, to $932 million, mainly driven by lower operational losses and lower marketing and business development costs, partially offset by an increase in employee costs.
- Net earnings increased $739 million to $1.0 billion.
Balance Sheet
- Period-end loan receivables decreased 7%; purchase volume increased 8%; and average active accounts decreased 8%.
- Deposits decreased $1.9 billion, or 3%, to $62.7 billion and comprised 81% of funding.
- The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $28.0 billion, or 29.2% of total assets.
- The Company has elected to defer the regulatory capital effects of CECL for two years; the estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 17.4% compared to 14.3%, and the estimated Tier 1 Capital ratio was 18.3% compared to 15.2%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities.
Key Financial Metrics
- Return on assets was 4.3% and return on equity was 31.8%.
- Net interest margin was 13.98%.
- Efficiency ratio was 36.1%.
Credit Quality
- Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 2.83% compared to 4.24% last year.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 3.62% compared to 5.36% last year.
- The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 12.88%.
Sales Platforms
- Impacts from 2020 shutdowns and higher payment rates affecting platforms' receivables growth to varying degrees in the first quarter.
- Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 9%. Interest and fees on loans decreased 16%, driven primarily by the decline in loan receivables and lower yield. Purchase volume increased 11% and average active accounts decreased 7%.
- Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables decreased 1%, with continued strength in Power Sports and Home Specialty. Interest and fees on loans decreased 11%, driven primarily by lower late fees, finance charges, and merchant discount. Purchase volume increased 3% and average active accounts decreased 9%.
- CareCredit period-end loan receivables decreased 8%. Interest and fees on loans decreased 7%, driven primarily by lower late fees and merchant discount. Purchase volume was flat and average active accounts decreased 11%.
* All comparisons are for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, unless otherwise noted.
Corresponding Financial Tables and Information
No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed February 11, 2021, and the Company's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.
Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.
For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated, including the future impacts of the novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") outbreak and measures taken in response thereto for which future developments are highly uncertain and difficult to predict; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of Retail Card partners, and promotion and support of our products by our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; disruptions in the operations of our and our outsourced partners' computer systems and data centers; the financial performance of our partners; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements, including those related to the CECL accounting guidance; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; damage to our reputation; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislative and regulatory developments and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit the Synchrony Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.
For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this news release and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed on February 11, 2021. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity", and certain "CECL fully phased-in" capital measures, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
Investor Relations
Jennifer Church
(203) 585-6508
Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$3,439
$3,659
$3,457
$3,396
$3,890
$(451)
(11.6)%
Retailer share arrangements
(989)
(1,047)
(899)
(773)
(926)
(63)
6.8%
Provision for credit losses
334
750
1,210
1,673
1,677
(1,343)
(80.1)%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses
2,116
1,862
1,348
950
1,287
829
64.4%
Other income
131
82
131
95
97
34
35.1%
Other expense
932
1,000
1,067
986
1,002
(70)
(7.0)%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
1,315
944
412
59
382
933
244.2%
Provision for income taxes
290
206
99
11
96
194
202.1%
Net earnings
$1,025
$738
$313
$48
$286
$739
258.4%
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$1,014
$728
$303
$37
$275
$739
268.7%
COMMON SHARE STATISTICS
Basic EPS
$1.74
$1.25
$0.52
$0.06
$0.45
$1.29
286.7%
Diluted EPS
$1.73
$1.24
$0.52
$0.06
$0.45
$1.28
284.4%
Dividend declared per share
$0.22
$0.22
$0.22
$0.22
$0.22
$-
- %
Common stock price
$40.66
$34.71
$26.17
$22.16
$16.09
$24.57
152.7%
Book value per share
$21.86
$20.49
$19.47
$19.13
$19.27
$2.59
13.4%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$17.95
$16.72
$15.75
$15.28
$15.35
$2.60
16.9%
Beginning common shares outstanding
584.0
583.8
583.7
583.2
615.9
(31.9)
(5.2)%
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
- %
Stock-based compensation
2.2
0.2
0.1
0.5
0.9
1.3
144.4%
Shares repurchased
(5.1)
-
-
-
(33.6)
28.5
(84.8)%
Ending common shares outstanding
581.1
584.0
583.8
583.7
583.2
(2.1)
(0.4)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
583.3
583.9
583.8
583.7
604.9
(21.6)
(3.6)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted)
587.5
586.6
584.8
584.4
607.4
(19.9)
(3.3)%
(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
SELECTED METRICS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20
PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on assets(1)
4.3%
3.1%
1.3%
0.2%
1.1%
3.2%
Return on equity(2)
31.8%
23.6%
10.3%
1.6%
9.1%
22.7%
Return on tangible common equity(3)
40.8%
30.4%
13.1%
1.6%
11.6%
29.2%
Net interest margin(4)
13.98%
14.64%
13.80%
13.53%
15.15%
(1.17)%
Efficiency ratio(5)
36.1%
37.1%
39.7%
36.3%
32.7%
3.4%
Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale
4.82%
5.01%
5.44%
5.04%
4.77%
0.05%
Effective income tax rate
22.1%
21.8%
24.0%
18.6%
25.1%
(3.0)%
CREDIT QUALITY METRICS
Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale
3.62%
3.16%
4.42%
5.35%
5.36%
(1.74)%
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6)
2.83%
3.07%
2.67%
3.13%
4.24%
(1.41)%
90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6)
1.52%
1.40%
1.24%
1.77%
2.10%
(0.58)%
Net charge-offs
$699
$631
$866
$1,046
$1,125
$(426)
(37.9)%
Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6)
$2,175
$2,514
$2,100
$2,453
$3,500
$(1,325)
(37.9)%
Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6)
$1,170
$1,143
$973
$1,384
$1,735
$(565)
(32.6)%
Allowance for credit losses (period-end)
$9,901
$10,265
$10,146
$9,802
$9,175
$726
7.9%
Allowance coverage ratio(7)
12.88%
12.54%
12.92%
12.52%
11.13%
1.75%
BUSINESS METRICS
Purchase volume(8)(9)
$34,749
$39,874
$36,013
$31,155
$32,042
$2,707
8.4%
Period-end loan receivables
$76,858
$81,867
$78,521
$78,313
$82,469
$(5,611)
(6.8)%
Credit cards
$73,244
$78,455
$75,204
$75,353
$79,832
$(6,588)
(8.3)%
Consumer installment loans
$2,319
$2,125
$1,987
$1,779
$1,390
$929
66.8%
Commercial credit products
$1,248
$1,250
$1,270
$1,140
$1,203
$45
3.7%
Other
$47
$37
$60
$41
$44
$3
6.8%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$78,358
$79,452
$78,005
$78,697
$84,428
$(6,070)
(7.2)%
Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10)
65,219
68,540
64,800
63,430
68,849
(3,630)
(5.3)%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10)
66,280
66,261
64,270
64,836
72,078
(5,798)
(8.0)%
LIQUIDITY
Liquid assets
Cash and equivalents
$16,620
$11,524
$13,552
$16,344
$13,704
$2,916
21.3%
Total liquid assets
$22,636
$18,321
$21,402
$22,352
$19,225
$3,411
17.7%
Undrawn credit facilities
Undrawn credit facilities
$5,400
$5,400
$5,400
$5,650
$5,600
$(200)
(3.6)%
Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities
$28,036
$23,721
$26,802
$28,002
$24,825
$3,211
12.9%
Liquid assets % of total assets
23.62%
19.09%
22.37%
23.15%
19.61%
4.01%
Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets
29.25%
24.72%
28.02%
29.00%
25.32%
3.93%
(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets.
(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity.
(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements.
(6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date.
(7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for credit losses divided by total period-end loan receivables.
(8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.
(9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale.
(10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$3,732
$3,981
$3,821
$3,808
$4,340
$(608)
(14.0)%
Interest on cash and debt securities
10
12
16
22
67
(57)
(85.1)%
Total interest income
3,742
3,993
3,837
3,830
4,407
(665)
(15.1)%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
170
200
245
293
356
(186)
(52.2)%
Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
51
52
53
59
73
(22)
(30.1)%
Interest on senior unsecured notes
82
82
82
82
88
(6)
(6.8)%
Total interest expense
303
334
380
434
517
(214)
(41.4)%
Net interest income
3,439
3,659
3,457
3,396
3,890
(451)
(11.6)%
Retailer share arrangements
(989)
(1,047)
(899)
(773)
(926)
(63)
6.8%
Provision for credit losses
334
750
1,210
1,673
1,677
(1,343)
(80.1)%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses
2,116
1,862
1,348
950
1,287
829
64.4%
Other income:
Interchange revenue
171
185
172
134
161
10
6.2%
Debt cancellation fees
69
72
68
69
69
-
- %
Loyalty programs
(179)
(202)
(155)
(134)
(158)
(21)
13.3%
Other
70
27
46
26
25
45
180.0%
Total other income
131
82
131
95
97
34
35.1%
Other expense:
Employee costs
364
347
382
327
324
40
12.3%
Professional fees
190
186
187
189
197
(7)
(3.6)%
Marketing and business development
95
139
107
91
111
(16)
(14.4)%
Information processing
131
128
125
116
123
8
6.5%
Other
152
200
266
263
247
(95)
(38.5)%
Total other expense
932
1,000
1,067
986
1,002
(70)
(7.0)%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
1,315
944
412
59
382
933
244.2%
Provision for income taxes
290
206
99
11
96
194
202.1%
Net earnings
$1,025
$738
$313
$48
$286
$739
258.4%
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$1,014
$728
$303
$37
$275
$739
268.7%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Mar 31, 2021 vs. Mar 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$16,620
$11,524
$13,552
$16,344
$13,704
$2,916
21.3%
Debt securities
6,550
7,469
8,432
6,623
6,146
404
6.6%
Loan receivables:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
53,823
56,472
52,613
52,629
54,765
(942)
(1.7)%
Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities
23,035
25,395
25,908
25,684
27,704
(4,669)
(16.9)%
Total loan receivables
76,858
81,867
78,521
78,313
82,469
(5,611)
(6.8)%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(9,901)
(10,265)
(10,146)
(9,802)
(9,175)
(726)
7.9%
Loan receivables, net
66,957
71,602
68,375
68,511
73,294
(6,337)
(8.6)%
Loan receivables held for sale
23
5
4
4
5
18
NM
Goodwill
1,104
1,078
1,078
1,078
1,078
26
2.4%
Intangible assets, net
1,169
1,125
1,091
1,166
1,208
(39)
(3.2)%
Other assets
3,431
3,145
3,126
2,818
2,603
828
31.8%
Total assets
$95,854
$95,948
$95,658
$96,544
$98,038
$(2,184)
(2.2)%
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$62,419
$62,469
$63,195
$63,857
$64,302
$(1,883)
(2.9)%
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
342
313
298
291
313
29
9.3%
Total deposits
62,761
62,782
63,493
64,148
64,615
(1,854)
(2.9)%
Borrowings:
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
7,193
7,810
7,809
8,109
9,291
(2,098)
(22.6)%
Senior unsecured notes
7,967
7,965
7,962
7,960
7,957
10
0.1%
Total borrowings
15,160
15,775
15,771
16,069
17,248
(2,088)
(12.1)%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,494
4,690
4,295
4,428
4,205
289
6.9%
Total liabilities
82,415
83,247
83,559
84,645
86,068
(3,653)
(4.2)%
Equity:
Preferred stock
734
734
734
734
734
-
- %
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
-
- %
Additional paid-in capital
9,592
9,570
9,552
9,532
9,523
69
0.7%
Retained earnings
11,470
10,621
10,024
9,852
9,960
1,510
15.2%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(56)
(51)
(31)
(37)
(49)
(7)
14.3%
Treasury stock
(8,302)
(8,174)
(8,181)
(8,183)
(8,199)
(103)
1.3%
Total equity
13,439
12,701
12,099
11,899
11,970
1,469
12.3%
Total liabilities and equity
$95,854
$95,948
$95,658
$96,544
$98,038
$(2,184)
(2.2)%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$14,610
$4
0.11%
$11,244
$4
0.14%
$13,664
$4
0.12%
$15,413
$3
0.08%
$12,902
$42
1.31%
Securities available for sale
6,772
6
0.36%
8,706
8
0.37%
7,984
12
0.60%
6,804
19
1.12%
5,954
25
1.69%
Loan receivables, including held for sale:
Credit cards
74,865
3,657
19.81%
76,039
3,908
20.45%
74,798
3,752
19.96%
75,942
3,740
19.81%
81,716
4,272
21.03%
Consumer installment loans
2,219
53
9.69%
2,057
50
9.67%
1,892
46
9.67%
1,546
37
9.63%
1,432
35
9.83%
Commercial credit products
1,231
21
6.92%
1,293
23
7.08%
1,238
22
7.07%
1,150
30
10.49%
1,243
33
10.68%
Other
43
1
NM
63
-
- %
77
1
NM
59
1
NM
37
-
- %
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
78,358
3,732
19.32%
79,452
3,981
19.93%
78,005
3,821
19.49%
78,697
3,808
19.46%
84,428
4,340
20.67%
Total interest-earning assets
99,740
3,742
15.22%
99,402
3,993
15.98%
99,653
3,837
15.32%
100,914
3,830
15.26%
103,284
4,407
17.16%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,635
1,525
1,489
1,486
1,450
Allowance for credit losses
(10,225)
(10,190)
(9,823)
(9,221)
(8,708)
Other assets
5,305
5,228
5,021
4,779
4,696
Total non-interest-earning assets
(3,285)
(3,437)
(3,313)
(2,956)
(2,562)
Total assets
$96,455
$95,965
$96,340
$97,958
$100,722
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$62,724
$170
1.10%
$62,800
$200
1.27%
$63,569
$245
1.53%
$64,298
$293
1.83%
$64,366
$356
2.22%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
7,694
51
2.69%
7,809
52
2.65%
8,057
53
2.62%
8,863
59
2.68%
9,986
73
2.94%
Senior unsecured notes
7,965
82
4.18%
7,963
82
4.10%
7,960
82
4.10%
7,958
82
4.14%
8,807
88
4.02%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
78,383
303
1.57%
78,572
334
1.69%
79,586
380
1.90%
81,119
434
2.15%
83,159
517
2.50%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
346
308
307
309
299
Other liabilities
4,655
4,663
4,308
4,349
4,672
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
5,001
4,971
4,615
4,658
4,971
Total liabilities
83,384
83,543
84,201
85,777
88,130
Equity
Total equity
13,071
12,422
12,139
12,181
12,592
Total liabilities and equity
$96,455
$95,965
$96,340
$97,958
$100,722
Net interest income
$3,439
$3,659
$3,457
$3,396
$3,890
Interest rate spread(1)
13.65%
14.29%
13.42%
13.11%
14.66%
Net interest margin(2)
13.98%
14.64%
13.80%
13.53%
15.15%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Mar 31, 2021 vs.
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
Total common equity
$12,705
$11,967
$11,365
$11,165
$11,236
$1,469
13.1%
Total common equity as a % of total assets
13.25%
12.47%
11.88%
11.56%
11.46%
1.79%
Tangible assets
$93,581
$93,745
$93,489
$94,300
$95,752
$(2,171)
(2.3)%
Tangible common equity(1)
$10,432
$9,764
$9,196
$8,921
$8,950
$1,482
16.6%
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1)
11.15%
10.42%
9.84%
9.46%
9.35%
1.80%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$17.95
$16.72
$15.75
$15.28
$15.35
$2.60
16.9%
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)(3)
Basel III - CECL Transition
Total risk-based capital ratio(4)
19.7%
18.1%
18.1%
17.6%
16.5%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(5)
18.3%
16.8%
16.7%
16.3%
15.2%
Tier 1 leverage ratio(6)
14.5%
14.0%
13.3%
12.7%
12.3%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
17.4%
15.9%
15.8%
15.3%
14.3%
(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(2) Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
(3) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020.
(4) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(5) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(6) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods presented.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
PLATFORM RESULTS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20
RETAIL CARD
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$26,540
$31,256
$27,374
$24,380
$24,008
$2,532
10.5%
Period-end loan receivables
$47,855
$52,130
$49,595
$49,967
$52,390
$(4,535)
(8.7)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$49,044
$50,235
$49,503
$50,238
$53,820
$(4,776)
(8.9)%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
49,078
49,001
47,065
46,970
53,018
(3,940)
(7.4)%
Interest and fees on loans
$2,547
$2,719
$2,619
$2,640
$3,037
$(490)
(16.1)%
Other income
$66
$50
$84
$56
$59
$7
11.9%
Retailer share arrangements
$(970)
$(1,026)
$(877)
$(752)
$(904)
$(66)
7.3%
PAYMENT SOLUTIONS
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$5,561
$5,942
$5,901
$4,823
$5,375
$186
3.5%
Period-end loan receivables
$19,682
$20,153
$19,550
$19,119
$19,973
$(291)
(1.5)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$19,867
$19,734
$19,247
$19,065
$20,344
$(477)
(2.3)%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
11,496
11,536
11,497
11,900
12,681
(1,185)
(9.3)%
Interest and fees on loans
$627
$673
$650
$632
$706
$(79)
(11.2)%
Other income
$19
$4
$13
$14
$13
$6
46.2%
Retailer share arrangements
$(15)
$(17)
$(20)
$(18)
$(18)
$3
(16.7)%
CARECREDIT
Purchase volume(1)
$2,648
$2,676
$2,738
$1,952
$2,659
$(11)
(0.4)%
Period-end loan receivables
$9,321
$9,584
$9,376
$9,227
$10,106
$(785)
(7.8)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$9,447
$9,483
$9,255
$9,394
$10,264
$(817)
(8.0)%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)
5,706
5,724
5,708
5,966
6,379
(673)
(10.6)%
Interest and fees on loans
$558
$589
$552
$536
$597
$(39)
(6.5)%
Other income
$46
$28
$34
$25
$25
$21
84.0%
Retailer share arrangements
$(4)
$(4)
$(2)
$(3)
$(4)
$-
- %
TOTAL SYF
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$34,749
$39,874
$36,013
$31,155
$32,042
$2,707
8.4%
Period-end loan receivables
$76,858
$81,867
$78,521
$78,313
$82,469
$(5,611)
(6.8)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$78,358
$79,452
$78,005
$78,697
$84,428
$(6,070)
(7.2)%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
66,280
66,261
64,270
64,836
72,078
(5,798)
(8.0)%
Interest and fees on loans
$3,732
$3,981
$3,821
$3,808
$4,340
$(608)
(14.0)%
Other income
$131
$82
$131
$95
$97
$34
35.1%
Retailer share arrangements
$(989)
$(1,047)
$(899)
$(773)
$(926)
$(63)
6.8%
(1) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.
(2) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale.
(3) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1)
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
COMMON EQUITY AND REGULATORY CAPITAL MEASURES(2)
GAAP Total equity
$13,439
$12,701
$12,099
$11,899
$11,970
Less: Preferred stock
(734)
(734)
(734)
(734)
(734)
Less: Goodwill
(1,104)
(1,078)
(1,078)
(1,078)
(1,078)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1,169)
(1,125)
(1,091)
(1,166)
(1,208)
Tangible common equity
$10,432
$9,764
$9,196
$8,921
$8,950
Add: CECL transition amount
2,595
2,686
2,656
2,570
2,417
Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated comprehensive income (loss)
354
341
305
302
304
Common equity Tier 1
$13,381
$12,791
$12,157
$11,793
$11,671
Preferred stock
734
734
734
734
734
Tier 1 capital
$14,115
$13,525
$12,891
$12,527
$12,405
Add: Allowance for credit losses includible in risk-based capital
1,031
1,079
1,034
1,031
1,082
Total Risk-based capital
$15,146
$14,604
$13,925
$13,558
$13,487
ASSET MEASURES(2)
Total average assets
$96,455
$95,965
$96,340
$97,958
$100,722
Adjustments for:
Add: CECL transition amount
2,595
2,686
2,656
2,570
2,417
Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets
(1,987)
(1,924)
(1,906)
(1,980)
(2,010)
Total assets for leverage purposes
$97,063
$96,727
$97,090
$98,548
$101,129
Risk-weighted assets
$76,965
$80,561
$76,990
$77,048
$81,639
CECL FULLY PHASED-IN CAPITAL MEASURES
Tier 1 capital
$14,115
$13,525
$12,891
$12,527
$12,405
Less: CECL transition adjustment
(2,595)
(2,686)
(2,656)
(2,570)
(2,417)
Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in)
$11,520
$10,839
$10,235
$9,957
$9,988
Add: Allowance for credit losses
9,901
10,265
10,146
9,802
9,175
Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) + Reserves for credit losses
$21,421
$21,104
$20,381
$19,759
$19,163
Risk-weighted assets
$76,965
$80,561
$76,990
$77,048
$81,639
Less: CECL transition adjustment
(2,386)
(2,477)
(2,447)
(2,361)
(2,204)
Risk-weighted assets (CECL fully phased-in)
$74,579
$78,084
$74,543
$74,687
$79,435
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE
GAAP book value per share
$21.86
$20.49
$19.47
$19.13
$19.27
Less: Goodwill
(1.90)
(1.85)
(1.85)
(1.85)
(1.85)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(2.01)
(1.92)
(1.87)
(2.00)
(2.07)
Tangible common equity per share
$17.95
$16.72
$15.75
$15.28
$15.35
(1) Regulatory measures at March 31, 2021 are presented on an estimated basis.
(2) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-reports-first-quarter-net-earnings-of-1-0-billion-or-1-73-per-diluted-share-301277127.html
SOURCE Synchrony Financial