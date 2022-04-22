SynchronyHR, a human resources outsourcing (HRO) firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO, has welcomed Abhaya Shrestha to their board of managers.
ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SynchronyHR, a human resources outsourcing (HRO) firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO, has welcomed Abhaya Shrestha to their board of managers, joining existing members Lecie Steinbaum, Kyle R. Kelly, Cody Wilson, and Richard Steinbaum. Shrestha is a principal of Lantern Hill Partners, which recently made an investment in SynchronyHR.
Shrestha has spent over 20 years conducting middle-market leveraged buyouts and growth equity investments in various industries, including business services, tech-enabled services, healthcare, and specialty manufacturing. His investments have included alternative HRO organizations, also referred to as professional employer organizations (PEOs). In conjunction with his investments, Shrestha has provided council to numerous management teams, helping their businesses grow both organically and through acquisitions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Abhaya to our board," said Cody Wilson, Co-Chair of the Board of SynchronyHR. "His expertise will be integral in helping our organization continue to expand."
"I am honored to join SynchronyHR's board given the company's strong growth and an impressive and committed team," said Shrestha. In addition to his role on SynchronyHR's board, Shrestha will also act as a strategic advisor to the organization's leadership team as they prepare to ramp up their investments and acquisition activities. As part of the organization's growth strategy, SynchronyHR is actively seeking acquisition opportunities.
Kyle R. Kelly, CEO of SynchronyHR, added, "We are incredibly grateful for Abhaya's confidence in our organization. Having spent time with HRO firms/PEOs, he is no stranger to navigating the complexities of the industry. Abhaya will be a fantastic resource as we head into the next chapter of SynchronyHR's continued development. We very much look forward to working with him on our strategic direction and acquisition strategy."
