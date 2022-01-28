ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SynchronyHR, an HR outsourcing firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO, has named current team member Bryan Buesking as Vice President of Sales.

In this position, Buesking will oversee the development of SynchronyHR's growing team of Business Development Managers, while also fostering relationships with current broker and referral partners. His team will primarily be based out of the organization's St. Louis headquarters, along with offices across the Midwestern region.

"Since joining us in 2019 as a Business Development Manager, Bryan has continuously proven his strengths in the HR outsourcing space. Both the SynchronyHR team and his clients appreciate his deep business knowledge, along with his dedication and strong work ethic," said Kyle R. Kelly, CEO of SynchronyHR. "He will be a phenomenal leader to our sales force and a pillar in our organization's continued growth."

As a St. Louis native and seasoned professional in the HR outsourcing space, Buesking takes great pride in connecting with business owners and leaders to discuss what goes into operating and leading a business. When he's not working one-on-one with business owners to assist them in navigating potential challenges, Buesking is celebrating their stories on his podcast STL Leaders.

"I love the city of St. Louis and love to connect with the community here," stated Buesking. "When it comes to owning or supporting a business, it can truly take a village, or in our case a city, to overcome barriers and find favorable results. Therefore, I continuously look to the power of networking when helping others achieve their business-related aspirations. I hope to continue this practice not just within the St. Louis community, but across the Midwest."

