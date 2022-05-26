WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- A virtual fireside chat at Cowen's 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
- A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 6:20 p.m. ET/ 3:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contacts
Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
Tel 212.600.1902
Media Contact
Benjamin Kolinski
benjamin.kolinski@gcihealth.com Tel 862.368.4464
SNDX-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301555294.html
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.