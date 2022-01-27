Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

 By Synergy One Lending

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc.  is proud to welcome Randy Vance and Team Vance to the family!  Based in Bend, OR, Randy and his team rank among the top producers in Oregon after only a few years full-time in production.

Asked why he chose Synergy One, Randy said 'We all agree that in order for our team to take it to the next level we needed to align ourselves with a company that is forward-thinking and fully transparent!'  President Aaron Nemec added 'It's a true honor to have this A+ team join us.  We look forward to serving them as they continue to grow in the years ahead!' 

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 45 states and has Operational HUBS in Lake Forest, CA, Denver, CO, Boise, ID and Dallas, TX. To find out why so many elite mortgage professionals are choosing Synergy One, please contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green, or visit Join Synergy One.

Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-inc-is-proud-to-welcome-randy-vance-and-team-vance-301469950.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.