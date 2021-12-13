BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta AG ("Syngenta") announced today that the previously announced cash tender offer by Syngenta Finance N.V. (the "Issuer") for any and all outstanding 4.375% Notes due March 28, 2042 (CUSIP: 87164K AB0 / ISIN: US87164KAB08) (the "Notes") (the "Offer"), expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, December 10, 2021 (the "Expiration Time"). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received in the amount set forth in the table below.

Title of Security



CUSIP / ISIN

Numbers



Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding



Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered



Total

Consideration

(1)



















4.375% Notes due

March 28, 2042



87164K AB0/ US87164KAB08



US$65,895,000



US$36,661,000



US$1,040





(1)

Per US $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment.

The Issuer expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer and expects to make payment for the Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time in same-day funds on December 15, 2021.

HSBC Continental Europe served as the dealer manager for the Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the tender agent and information agent for the Offer.

Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may call or email the Information Agent at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (888) 605-1958 (all others) or syngenta@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are also available at the following website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/syngenta.

Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to HSBC Continental Europe at +44 20 7992 6237 (Europe), +1 888 HSBC 4LM (toll free),+1 212 525 5552 (collect) or liability.management@hsbcib.com.

Contact Information









Media Relations

Head of Global Media Relations

media.relations@syngenta.com

Saswato Das



Saswato.das@syngenta.com  

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

 

